5 affordable apartments available in Lakeview

But how does the low-end pricing on a Lake View rental look these days--and what might you get for your money?
We took a look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in the neighborhood, which, according to Walk Score ratings, is extremely walkable, is very bikeable and is a haven for transit riders. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below.
505 W Belmont Ave., #3k
Listed at $750 / month, this 350-square-foot studio apartment, located at 505 W Belmont Ave., is 31.3 percent less than the $1,091 / month median rent for a studio in Lakeview.
In the unit, expect to find hardwood flooring, wooden cabinetry, a ceiling fan and on-site laundry. Both cats and dogs are allowed.
(See the complete listing here.)
3941 N Pine Grove Ave., #405
Then there's this apartment at 3941 N Pine Grove Ave., listed at $840 / month.
In the unit, anticipate air conditioning, high ceilings, carpeting, a walk-in closet and stainless steel appliances. When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site laundry. Cats are welcome.
(See the listing here.)
3812 N Pine Grove Ave., #309
This studio apartment, situated at 3812 N Pine Grove Ave., is listed for $845 / month for its 1,200-square-feet of space.
In the unit, anticipate air conditioning, hardwood flooring, high ceilings and a walk-in closet. Building amenities include on-site laundry, an elevator and on-site management. Attention, cat owners: your kitty is permitted here, though dogs are welcome on a case-by-case basis.
(See the listing here.)
505 W Belmont Ave., #6i
And here's a studio apartment at 505 W Belmont Ave., which, with 350-square- feet, is going for $850 / month.
In the unit, expect to find hardwood flooring, wooden cabinetry and a small corner kitchen. On-site laundry and secured entry are offered as building amenities. Both cats and dogs are allowed.
(Check out the listing here.)
4035 N Greenview Ave.
And finally, there's this 750-square-foot, 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 4035 N Greenview Ave. It's being listed for $895 / month.
In the unit, look for carpeting, a dishwasher, wooden cabinetry and central heating. Amenities offered in the building include on-site laundry. Attention, cat owners: your kitty is permitted here.
(Here's the full listing.)