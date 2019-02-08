MAPLE GLEN, Pa. --A real estate listing for an upscale home in Montgomery County is raising eyebrows for its "unique" basement theme.
"50 shades of Maple Glen", as it's dubbed in the listing, is a 5 bedroom, 2.5 bath colonial home located on a quiet lane of 3 homes on Norristown Road in Maple Glen, Pennsylvania.
The property is listed for $750,000 and includes three fireplaces, an indoor/outdoor speaker system, a gorgeous gourmet kitchen, and an adult play room in the basement.
Yes, you read that right.
Included in the listing are photos of the sensual oasis, showcasing a bed with some interesting add-ons, as well as a rack for... umm... "other activities."
The basement description included in the online listing reads: "Full finished walk-out basement w/ bilco doors, includes a gym or 5th bedroom and also is a private adult sexual oasis. It can be converted back to a typical suburban basement."
Since going up on Redfin on Thursday the listing had been viewed 500,000 times by noon Friday.
The home is also currently being offered as an Air B&B rental.