9 Chicago apartments in bike friendly neighborhoods for $1,300/month

3933 N Clarendon Ave., #606 (Lakeview)
Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 3933 N Clarendon Ave., which is going for $1,300 / month.
In the unit, you'll get hardwood floors, ceiling fans and granite countertops. Building amenities include bike storage and on-site laundry. Hairball alert: feline friends are allowed.
Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is extremely walkable, is quite bikeable and has excellent transit.
3718 W Fullerton Ave., #2c (Logan Square)
Next, there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom unit located at 3718 W Fullerton Ave., also listed for $1,300 / month.
In the unit, there are hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, a dishwasher, central heating and a walk-in closet. When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site laundry. Cats and dogs are welcome, though breed restrictions do apply.
According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is friendly for those on foot, is quite bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.
2322 N Commonwealth Ave., #208 (Lincoln Park)
Located at 2322 N Commonwealth Ave., here's a 720-square-foot, 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment that's listed for $1,300/ month.
In the unit, look for carpeting, central heating and plenty of natural lighting. The building boasts on-site laundry, an elevator, secured entry and on-site management. Hairball alert: feline friends are permitted.
According to Walk Score's assessment, this location has excellent walkability, is a "biker's paradise" and is a haven for transit riders.
3660 N Lake Shore Drive, #2409 (Lakeview)
Located at 3660 North Lake Shore Drive, here's a 540-square-foot studio apartment that's listed for $1,300 / month.
In the unit, you can anticipate hardwood floors, a dishwasher, a balcony, stainless steel appliances and ample closet space. The building has garage parking, outdoor space, a fitness center, a roof deck, a door person and on-site management. Both cats and dogs are allowed.
Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area has excellent walkability, is very bikeable and has excellent transit.
1940 W Wilson Ave., #2a (Lincoln Square)
Listed at $1,300 / month, this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment is located at 1940 W Wilson Ave.
In the unit, you can expect hardwood floors, large windows, a ceiling fan and ample natural light. When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site laundry. Cats are permitted.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is a "walker's paradise," is convenient for biking and has excellent transit.
2000 S May St., #3f (Lower West Side)
Next, there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment situated at 2000 S May St. It's listed at $1,300 / month for its 800-square-feet of space.
In the unit, there are hardwood floors, high ceilings, wooden cabinets, ample natural light, closet space and a ceiling fan. You can also expect on-site laundry. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.
According to Walk Score, the area around this address has excellent walkability, is great for biking and offers many nearby public transportation options.
3710 N Pine Grove Ave., #221 (Lakeview)
Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 3710 N Pine Grove Ave. that's going for $1,300 / month.
In the unit, you can expect hardwood floors, a ceiling fan and a walk-in closet. Building amenities include parking and a swimming pool. Feline friends are permitted.
According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is a "walker's paradise," is very bikeable and boasts excellent transit options.
2031 W Greenleaf Ave., #1 (Rogers Park)
Next, check out this 800-square-foot, 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom unit that's located at 2031 W Greenleaf Ave. It's listed for $1,300 / month.
In the unit, you'll get hardwood floors, granite countertops, recessed lighting, stainless steel appliances and ample closet space. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.
Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is very walkable, is fairly bikeable and has excellent transit.
2430 N Marshfield Ave., #3 (Lincoln Park)
Finally, located at 2430 N Marshfield Ave., here's a 1,000-square-foot, 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom abode that's listed for $1,300 / month.
In the unit, you can anticipate hardwood flooring, a fireplace, a dishwasher, central air conditioning and a skylight. Building amenities include on-site laundry. Good news for animal lovers: both dogs and cats are welcome here.
Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area has excellent walkability, is very bikeable and has good transit options.
