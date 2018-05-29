REAL ESTATE

Anthony Rizzo's luxury home in Florida for sale

EMBED </>More Videos

The luxury Parkland, Florida, home of Cubs player Anthony Rizzo is for sale. (WLS)

Chicago Cubs player Anthony Rizzo is putting his house in Parkland, Florida, on the market.

And there's a lot of space -- six bedrooms, six bathrooms, steam room, billiards room, movie theater and four-car garage.

The 7,840-square-foot home has an "exotic tropical resort style pool" and "professional batting cage on private lot," according to the listing agent. Situated on about an acre, the property is in the "desirable sub-division of Pine Tree Estates."

The home's description also states: "Exquisite marble and hardwood floors, volume ceilings, as well as high end finishes add elegance and charm to this unique open concept house. The family room and new gourmet kitchen with a large island are designed for an easy flow to the outdoors, perfect for entertaining and offers the ultimate in indoor/outdoor living."

The house costs just under $2.4 million.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestateChicago CubshousingFloridaChicagoLakeview
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
REAL ESTATE
What will $1,200 rent you in Evanston, right now?
Plainfield residents upset by proposed 1.5M square foot distribution center
The cheapest apartment rentals in Evanston, explored
'HGTV's Favorite Historic Home' for sale in South Carolina
What will $1,600 rent you in Chicago, right now?
More Real Estate
Top Stories
Father of newborn fatally shot near University of Chicago
WATCH LIVE: Closing arguments for Mickiael Ward in Hadiya Pendleton murder trial
'Nobody saw a difference' in Mollie Tibbetts suspect
Suspected drug tunnel found in old Ariz. KFC kitchen
Man charged in 2 Near North Side sex assaults
Kroger-owned stores, including Mariano's, to phase out plastic bags
Urban Meyer suspended for 3 football games by Ohio State
Elkhart, Ind. woman charged with supporting ISIS
Show More
Hurricane Lane is biggest weather threat to Hawaii in decades
Ed King, Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist, dies at 68
'Flesh-eating' STD is making a comeback
Ex-Michigan State gymnastics coach Kathie Klages charged in Nassar case
Fatal hit-and-run at Division, Cicero under investigation
More News