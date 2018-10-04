REAL ESTATE

Aurora's poshest residential rentals, revealed

4105 Pond Willow. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Whether you're apartment hunting or not, sometimes it can be fun to look at an upmarket listing to see what life could be like if money were no object. So what exactly does the top of the line of Aurora's rental market currently look like -- and just how select are the features one might score at these higher price points?

We took a look at local listings in Aurora via rental website Zumper to unearth the city's most ritzy listings.

Take a look at these select listings, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---

2733 Nicole Circle




First, gaze at this home situated at 2733 Nicole Circle in Big Woods-Marmion. It has three bedrooms and two bathrooms, and it spans 2,620 square feet. Whereas the average price for a three-bedroom rental in Aurora is roughly $1,700/month, this living space is currently listed at $3,500/month. What, exactly, makes it so high-priced?

The home features air conditioning, hardwood flooring, a ceiling fan, a dishwasher, a fireplace, in-unit laundry, a walk-in closet, garage parking, high ceilings, recessed lighting, wooden cabinetry, a breakfast bar and stainless steel appliances. Pets are not permitted in this voluminous rental.

Per Walk Score ratings, this location requires a car for most errands and has minimal transit options.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

963 Station Blvd.




Then, check out this single-family home over at 963 Station Blvd. It has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. This place is currently priced at $2,950/month. What, exactly, makes it so expensive?

In the home, you can anticipate hardwood flooring, air conditioning, high ceilings, granite countertops, wooden cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, a patio, a dishwasher, bay windows, in-unit laundry and a basement. There's also garage parking and outdoor space. Pets aren't permitted in this high-end rental.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is car-dependent and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

4105 Pond Willow




Last but not least, check out this townhouse located at 4105 Pond Willow. It has two bedrooms and two bathrooms. Whereas the average price for a two-bedroom rental in Aurora is approximately $1,495/month, this place is currently listed at $2,740/month.

In the townhouse, you can expect air conditioning, carpeted flooring, a walk-in closet, in-unit laundry, garage parking, outdoor space, granite countertops, wooden cabinetry, stainless steel appliances and a patio. Pets are not permitted in this high-end rental.

Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is moderately walkable and offers limited transit options.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestateHoodlineAurora
REAL ESTATE
The cheapest apartment rentals in Evanston, right now
What does $1,300 rent you in Evanston, today?
What does $3,100 rent you in Chicago, today?
No one will clean up Plainfield pond overrun with scum, algae
More Real Estate
Top Stories
Jason Van Dyke Trial: Jury begins deliberations
Safe Passage worker shot on West Side
CPD officer's squad car hit by vehicle in Albany Park, shots fired
Laquan McDonald Shooting, Jason Van Dyke Case Timeline
Police ID man found in Jefferson Park
12 charged in West Side heroin trafficking case
3 adults in 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children on camera
Rauner and Pritzker trade accusations of criminal behavior
Show More
University of Illinois plans full tobacco ban on main campus
Popeyes serves up 24K gold chicken wings
New campaign highlights importance of breast cancer screenings
Dunkin' Donuts releases new coffee beer
School cop in training allegedly raped girl multiple times
More News