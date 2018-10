Aurora's poshest residential rentals, revealed

2733 Nicole Circle

Whether you're apartment hunting or not, sometimes it can be fun to look at an upmarket listing to see what life could be like if money were no object. So what exactly does the top of the line of Aurora's rental market currently look like -- and just how select are the features one might score at these higher price points?We took a look at local listings in Aurora via rental website Zumper to unearth the city's most ritzy listings.Take a look at these select listings, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)---First, gaze at this home situated at 2733 Nicole Circle in Big Woods-Marmion. It has three bedrooms and two bathrooms, and it spans 2,620 square feet. Whereas the average price for a three-bedroom rental in Aurora is roughly $1,700/month, this living space is currently listed at $3,500/month. What, exactly, makes it so high-priced?The home features air conditioning, hardwood flooring, a ceiling fan, a dishwasher, a fireplace, in-unit laundry, a walk-in closet, garage parking, high ceilings, recessed lighting, wooden cabinetry, a breakfast bar and stainless steel appliances. Pets are not permitted in this voluminous rental.Per Walk Score ratings, this location requires a car for most errands and has minimal transit options.(Take a look at the complete listing here .)Then, check out this single-family home over at 963 Station Blvd. It has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. This place is currently priced at $2,950/month. What, exactly, makes it so expensive?In the home, you can anticipate hardwood flooring, air conditioning, high ceilings, granite countertops, wooden cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, a patio, a dishwasher, bay windows, in-unit laundry and a basement. There's also garage parking and outdoor space. Pets aren't permitted in this high-end rental.According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is car-dependent and has a few nearby public transportation options.(Take a look at the complete listing here .)Last but not least, check out this townhouse located at 4105 Pond Willow. It has two bedrooms and two bathrooms. Whereas the average price for a two-bedroom rental in Aurora is approximately $1,495/month, this place is currently listed at $2,740/month.In the townhouse, you can expect air conditioning, carpeted flooring, a walk-in closet, in-unit laundry, garage parking, outdoor space, granite countertops, wooden cabinetry, stainless steel appliances and a patio. Pets are not permitted in this high-end rental.Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is moderately walkable and offers limited transit options.(Take a look at the complete listing here .)