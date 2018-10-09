REAL ESTATE

California realtor releases music video to market $45 million home

By
NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. --
You might think a $45 million home on the Balboa peninsula in Newport Beach would be eye-catching enough to sell on its own, but its realtor released a unique marketing video that's going viral.

"To have three lots in this location and a house like this, new construction is so unique to the market and there's a huge demand for it," said Tim Smith, with Coldwell Banker.

Smith and his partners came up with the idea for a music video featuring a catchy beat, social media influencers, a real hip-hop group and the massive 14,000 square-foot home.

Smith's team spent four days and $50,000 putting together the video which is shot to "Teach Me How to Duffy," a spoof on "Teach Me How to Dougie." Cali Swag District, the group that released that song actually appears in the video.

"Everything we do marketing wise is to stop people in their tracks," Smith said. "Everything we do, we want to create a viral response."

The video's racked up more than 20,000 views in four days. Smith said the home is ideal for hosting, he even makes a cameo, rapping about some of the home's features in the video.

"Deep down, I've always wanted to have a little swag, be a rapper, so this is my one-and-done," Smith said.

Like with anything, Smith says there's been some negative feedback, but the positive buzz far outweighs all of it.

"Really was a unique opportunity, a unique property, we could do it for and it's like exceeded all expectations," Smith said.

Smith said he already has four or five serious buyers who want to schedule a viewing of the home.
