REAL ESTATE

Check out today's cheapest rentals in Avondale, Chicago

Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Finding a quality option for a reasonable price can be a challenge if you're looking for an apartment on a budget. So what does the low-end rent on a rental in Avondale look like these days--and what might you get for your money?

We took a look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments in Avondale via rental site Zumper to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in this Chicago neighborhood.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

3121-3125 North Hamlin Ave., #Studios




Listed at $750 / month, this 400-square-foot studio apartment, located at 3121-3125 North Hamlin Ave., is 3.2 percent less than the $775 / month median rent for a studio in Avondale.

Building amenities include on-site laundry, secured entry and on-site management. In the unit, expect to find high ceilings, hardwood flooring and a walk-in closet. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome, sadly. (See the complete listing here.)

3417 W Melrose St., #3




This 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment, situated at 3417 W Melrose St., is listed for $1,150 / month. In the unit, the listing promises air conditioning, hardwood flooring, a deck, a dishwasher and in-unit laundry. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. (See the listing here.)

3040 West Wellington Ave.




And here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 3040 West Wellington Ave., which is going for $1,250 / month. When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site laundry, bike storage and secured entry.

In the unit, anticipate hardwood flooring, exposed brick and plenty of natural light. Luckily for pet owners, both dogs and cats are welcome. (Check out the listing here.)
---

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. To make this work possible, we may include affiliate advertising links that earn us a commission in articles.
