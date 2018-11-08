REAL ESTATE

Check out today's cheapest rentals in Buena Park, Chicago

4031 N. Kenmore Ave. | Photos: Padmapper

By Hoodline
Buena Park is a "walker's paradise," is quite bikeable and is a haven for transit riders, according to Walk Score's rating system.

So what does the low-end rent on a rental in Buena Park look like these days--and what might you get for your money?

We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in Buena Park via rental site Zumper to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in this Chicago neighborhood.

Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---

948 W. Cuyler Ave




Listed at $845/month, this studio apartment, located at 948 W. Cuyler Ave., is 15.1 percent less than the $995/month median rent for a studio in Buena Park.

The unit has granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and hardwood flooring. The building offers on-site laundry . Pet lovers are in luck: cats and dogs are welcome.

(See the complete listing here.)

Then there's this studio apartment at 4031 N. Kenmore Ave., #104 L, listed at $875/month.

The apartment features hardwood floors, ceiling fans and closet space. On-site laundry is offered as a building amenity. Good news: feline companions are allowed.

(See the listing here.)

4070 N. Kenmore Ave., #208 L




And here's a studio apartment at 4070 N. Kenmore Ave., #208 L, which is going for $895/month.

The studio, in a gut-rehabbed building, features cherrywood cabinets, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. The building offers on-site laundry. Hairball alert: cats are welcome.

(Check out the listing here.)

736 W. Buena, #209



Listed at $1,100/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 736 W. Buena, #209.

Apartment amenities include a mix of tile and hardwood flooring, closet space and air conditioning. The building boasts assigned parking. Cat owners: your furry friends are welcome here.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

808 W. Junior Terrace, #205




Finally, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 808 W. Junior Terrace, #205. It's being listed for $1,150/month.

The updated unit features a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, granite countertops and generous closet space. The building has on-site laundry. Good news for cat lovers: kitties are permitted.

(Here's the full listing.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestateHoodlineChicago
REAL ESTATE
What will $1,000 rent you in Forest Park, right now?
Inside Elgin's most expensive rentals
Renting in Evanston: What will $1,100 get you?
Check out today's cheapest rentals in Sheridan Park, Chicago
More Real Estate
Top Stories
Thousand Oaks shooting: 13 killed at nightclub, including gunman, Ian David Long
Thousand Oaks shooting suspect: What we know
Video captures Thousand Oaks gunman shooting inside bar
Niece of actress Tamera Mowry among dead in Thousand Oaks shooting
6 natural signs that we could be in for a harsh winter
Rogers Park murders reward increased to $150K
Baez, Abreu earn Silver Slugger Awards
Local veteran shares life lessons after surviving D-Day, invasion of Okinawa
Show More
Annette Nance-Holt reflects on journey to be CFD's second-highest post
See new global menu items at West Loop McDonald's
Fire at Wauconda High School causes $30K in damage
WATCH: High school student punches teacher in face
Swastika found in Jewish student's locker at Lincoln Park school
More News