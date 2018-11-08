Check out today's cheapest rentals in Buena Park, Chicago

So what does the low-end rent on a rental in Buena Park look like these days--and what might you get for your money?
We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in Buena Park via rental site Zumper to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in this Chicago neighborhood.
Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
948 W. Cuyler Ave
Listed at $845/month, this studio apartment, located at 948 W. Cuyler Ave., is 15.1 percent less than the $995/month median rent for a studio in Buena Park.
The unit has granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and hardwood flooring. The building offers on-site laundry . Pet lovers are in luck: cats and dogs are welcome.
(See the complete listing here.)
Then there's this studio apartment at 4031 N. Kenmore Ave., #104 L, listed at $875/month.
The apartment features hardwood floors, ceiling fans and closet space. On-site laundry is offered as a building amenity. Good news: feline companions are allowed.
(See the listing here.)
4070 N. Kenmore Ave., #208 L
And here's a studio apartment at 4070 N. Kenmore Ave., #208 L, which is going for $895/month.
The studio, in a gut-rehabbed building, features cherrywood cabinets, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. The building offers on-site laundry. Hairball alert: cats are welcome.
(Check out the listing here.)
736 W. Buena, #209
Listed at $1,100/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 736 W. Buena, #209.
Apartment amenities include a mix of tile and hardwood flooring, closet space and air conditioning. The building boasts assigned parking. Cat owners: your furry friends are welcome here.
(Check out the complete listing here.)
808 W. Junior Terrace, #205
Finally, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 808 W. Junior Terrace, #205. It's being listed for $1,150/month.
The updated unit features a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, granite countertops and generous closet space. The building has on-site laundry. Good news for cat lovers: kitties are permitted.
(Here's the full listing.)