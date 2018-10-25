Check out today's cheapest rentals in Chicago

We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in Chicago via rental site Zumper to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find.
Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
327 N. Pine Ave.
Listed at $585/month, this 460-square-foot studio, located at 327 N. Pine Ave. in South Austin, is 49.1 percent less than the median rent for a studio in Chicago, which is currently estimated at around $1,150/month.
In the unit, look for central heating, carpeting, a walk-in closet and wooden cabinetry. Cats and dogs are not permitted.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is friendly for those on foot, is convenient for biking and offers many nearby public transportation options.
5304 W. Division St., #G
Listed at $650/month, this 700-square-foot studio apartment is located at 5304 W. Division St., #G in North Austin.
Apartment amenities include central heating, wooden cabinetry and hardwood flooring. Neither cats nor dogs are allowed.
Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is very walkable, is fairly bikeable and has good transit options.
5145 N. Lincoln Ave., #2E
Over at 5145 N. Lincoln Ave., #2E in Ravenswood, there's this studio apartment, going for $675/month.
In the unit, you'll find central heating, hardwood flooring and wooden cabinetry. The building features on-site laundry. Animals are not welcome.
According to Walk Score, the area around this address is quite walkable, is bikeable and has good transit options.
8214 S. Drexel Ave., #2W
Finally, there's this 650-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom residence at 8214 S. Drexel Ave., #2W in East Chatham. It's also listed for $675/month.
The apartment features central heating, hardwood flooring and a ceiling fan. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.
According to Walk Score, the area around this address is friendly for those on foot, is fairly bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.
