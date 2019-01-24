Check out today's cheapest rentals in Chicago

We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in Chicago via rental site Zumper to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find.
Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
1376 W. 79th St.
Listed at $525/month, this studio apartment, located at 1376 W. 79th St., in Gresham, is 53.7 percent less than the median rent for a studio in Chicago, which is currently estimated at around $1,135/month.
The studio boasts closet space, central heating and carpeted flooring. On-site management is offered as a building amenity. Feline companions are welcome; dogs are not permitted. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.
Per Walk Score ratings, this location is very walkable, is quite bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.
1637 W. 89th St.
Listed at $650/month, this studio is located at 1637 W. 89th St. in Gresham.
This unit features large windows, ample natural light, a mix of tile and carpet flooring and generous closet space. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.
Per Walk Score ratings, this location is moderately walkable, is very bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.
6243 S. Ashland Ave.
Also listed at $650/month, this studio is located at 6243 S. Ashland Ave. in Englewood.
Apartment amenities include high ceilings, hardwood flooring, closet space and wooden cabinetry. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.
Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is very walkable, is very bikeable and has excellent transit.
