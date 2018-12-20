Check out today's cheapest rentals in Evanston

We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find.
Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---
860 Hinman Ave.
Listed at $935/month, this studio apartment, located at 860 Hinman Ave. in Main-Chicago, is 18.7 percent less than the median rent for a studio in Evanston, which is currently estimated at around $1,150/month.
The building offers a fitness center, an elevator, on-site management and on-site laundry. In the unit, anticipate hardwood floors, a ceiling fan and plenty of natural light. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is friendly for those on foot, is great for biking and has good transit options.
(See the complete listing here.)
2113 Howard St., #2B
Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo at 2113 Howard St., #2B in Southwest, which is going for $1,000/month.
The unit boasts air conditioning, hardwood flooring, wooden cabinetry and closet space. Building amenities include storage. Neither cats nor dogs are allowed. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.
According to Walk Score, the area around this address is moderately walkable, is very bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.
(See the full listing here.)
Oak Avenue and Crain Street
Then there's this apartment with one bedroom and one bathroom at Oak Avenue and Crain Street, listed at $1,020/month.
In the unit, the listing promises hardwood flooring, wooden cabinetry, white appliances and ample closet space. The building offers on-site laundry. Good news for animal lovers: both dogs and cats are allowed here. A $300 move-in fee is required.
Per Walk Score ratings, this location is very walkable, is great for biking and has good transit options.
(See the listing here.)
1128 Maple Ave., #2933
To round things out, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 1128 Maple Ave., #2933. It's being listed for $1,146/month.
Apartment amenities include hardwood flooring, closet space and wooden cabinetry. The building offers on-site laundry. Pet owners, take heed: cats and dogs are welcome. Expect a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.
Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is quite walkable, is great for biking and has good transit options.
(Here's the full listing.)