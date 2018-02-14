REAL ESTATE

Check Out Today's Cheapest Rentals In Greektown, Chicago

Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
According to rental site Zumper, median rents for a 1-bedroom in Greektown are hovering around $2,334 (compared to a $1,450 average for Chicago). So how does the low-end pricing on a Greektown rental look these days--and what might you get for the price?

We took a look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in the neighborhood.

Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

768 West Jackson Blvd.




Listed at $1,195 / month, this studio apartment, located at 768 West Jackson Blvd., is 32.3 percent less than the $1,765 / month median rent for a studio in Greektown.

The building features a roof deck, a fitness center, outdoor space, an elevator, on-site laundry, secured entry, storage space and on-site management. In the unit, look for high ceilings, air conditioning, hardwood flooring, a deck, a dishwasher and a walk-in closet.

Good news for cat lovers: kitties are welcome. (See the complete listing here.)

812 W Van Buren St., #2d



This 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom living space, situated at 812 W Van Buren St., is listed for $1,750 / month for its 725-square-feet of space. In the unit, expect hardwood flooring, in-unit laundry, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances.

Amenities offered in the building include assigned parking and storage space. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. (See the complete listing here.)

125 S Green St., #510A




Then there's this condo with 1-bedroom and 1-bathroom at 125 S Green St., listed at $2,200 / month. In the unit, you'll find air conditioning, a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, a balcony, a dishwasher and stainless steel appliances.

Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. Amenities offered in the building include garage parking, a fitness center, on-site laundry, an elevator, a doorman and storage space. (See the listing here.)

123 S Green St., #307B




Listed at $2,300 / month, this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment is located at 123 S Green St. When it comes to building amenities, expect assigned parking, a business center, an elevator, a fitness center and a residents lounge.

In the unit, you're promised air conditioning, a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, a balcony, a walk-in closet, in-unit laundry, a dishwasher and stainless steel appliances. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome, sadly. (Here's the listing.)
---

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. To make this work possible, we may include affiliate advertising links that earn us a commission in articles.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestateHoodline
REAL ESTATE
Here are today's cheapest rentals in Noble Square, Chicago
What does $1,400 rent you in Rogers Park, today?
Explore today's cheapest rentals in Montclare, Chicago
What does $1,500 rent you in Ravenswood, today?
The cheapest apartment rentals in the Loop, right now
More Real Estate
Top Stories
NW Side Walmart closed after health inspection
Emmett Till's memorial sign shot up again 35 days after being replaced
'DADDY, I'M SORRY': Twisted new alleged details in killing of 2 kids
Man at Amalia, NM, compound allegedly trained kids for school shootings
World's largest bounce house coming to Joliet
2 robbed at gunpoint in Bucktown
Girl with special needs allegedly raped by school bus driver
Jelly Belly rolling Stink Bug, Dirty Dishwasher flavors out to stores
Show More
HS coach allegedly had sex with underage students during school day
3 shot, 2 fatally, in West Garfield Park
'I warned him' Grandma shoots partially-exposed man
Groom rescues struggling swimmer moments after beach wedding
Sex toys cause closure of German airport terminal
More News