REAL ESTATE

Check out today's cheapest rentals in Ravenswood, Chicago

West Winona Street. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
According to rental site Zumper, median rents for a one bedroom in Ravenswood are hovering around $1,275, compared to a $1,500 one-bedroom median for Chicago as a whole.

But how does the low-end pricing on a Ravenswood rental look these days--and what might you get for your money?

We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in the neighborhood, which, according to Walk Score ratings, is friendly for those on foot, is a "biker's paradise" and has good transit options.

Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---

4829 N. Damen Ave., #104J






This studio apartment, situated at 4829 N. Damen Ave., #104J, is listed for $850/month for its 400 square feet of space.

In the unit, anticipate central heating, a walk-in closet and hardwood flooring. Building amenities include on-site laundry. Pet lovers are in luck: cats and dogs are welcome.

(See the complete listing here.)

4546 N. Damen Ave., #207B






This studio apartment, situated at 4546 N. Damen Ave., #207B, is listed for $915/month.

The apartment features hardwood flooring, wooden cabinetry and stainless steel appliances. On-site laundry is offered as a building amenity. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are allowed. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

(See the listing here.)

West Winona Street






And here's a studio apartment at West Winona Street, which is going for $925/month.

The building offers outdoor space and on-site laundry. In the unit, anticipate high ceilings, hardwood flooring, a deck, a walk-in closet, a dishwasher and granite countertops. For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are allowed on this property.

(Check out the listing here.)

4737 N. Hermitage Ave., #207






Listed at $940/month, this 700-square-foot studio apartment is located at 4737 N. Hermitage Ave., #207.

When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site laundry. In the unit, expect hardwood flooring, a walk-in closet and updated appliances. Both cats and dogs are allowed.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

4552 N. Clark St., #315






And finally, there's this 500-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 4552 N. Clark St., #315. It's being listed for $950/month.

Apartment amenities include central heating, hardwood flooring and a walk-in closet. Hairball alert: cats are permitted. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee, but there is a $50.00 application fee.

(Here's the full listing.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestateHoodlineChicago
REAL ESTATE
What will $2,000 rent you in Streeterville, right now?
Alderman rejects planned Lincoln Yards soccer stadium
What does $2,500 rent you in Old Town, today?
The most expensive real estate rentals in Chicago
More Real Estate
Top Stories
VIDEO: Boy, 9, missing from Englewood reunited with family
Mother sues Northwestern sorority for wrongful death in daughter's suicide
Vigil, rally planned as possible R Kelly victims urged to come forward
Former GOP lawmaker Nick Sauer charged after allegedly posting nude images of ex-girlfriend
Check out the 3 newest businesses to debut in Chicago
Ohio teacher accused of touching himself in class, caught on video
Armored truck driver accused of stealing reported $850K
Many LGBTQ students feel unsafe in Illinois schools, report says
Show More
Illinois House, Senate hold swearing-in ceremonies
Sisters, 12 and 14, accused of killing their mother
Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos and wife, MacKenzie, to divorce
Rare penny could be worth more than $1M
Baby becomes hair model, thanks to luxurious locks
More News