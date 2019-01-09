Check out today's cheapest rentals in Ravenswood, Chicago

But how does the low-end pricing on a Ravenswood rental look these days--and what might you get for your money?
We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in the neighborhood, which, according to Walk Score ratings, is friendly for those on foot, is a "biker's paradise" and has good transit options.
Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
---
4829 N. Damen Ave., #104J
This studio apartment, situated at 4829 N. Damen Ave., #104J, is listed for $850/month for its 400 square feet of space.
In the unit, anticipate central heating, a walk-in closet and hardwood flooring. Building amenities include on-site laundry. Pet lovers are in luck: cats and dogs are welcome.
4546 N. Damen Ave., #207B
This studio apartment, situated at 4546 N. Damen Ave., #207B, is listed for $915/month.
The apartment features hardwood flooring, wooden cabinetry and stainless steel appliances. On-site laundry is offered as a building amenity. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are allowed. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.
West Winona Street
And here's a studio apartment at West Winona Street, which is going for $925/month.
The building offers outdoor space and on-site laundry. In the unit, anticipate high ceilings, hardwood flooring, a deck, a walk-in closet, a dishwasher and granite countertops. For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are allowed on this property.
4737 N. Hermitage Ave., #207
Listed at $940/month, this 700-square-foot studio apartment is located at 4737 N. Hermitage Ave., #207.
When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site laundry. In the unit, expect hardwood flooring, a walk-in closet and updated appliances. Both cats and dogs are allowed.
4552 N. Clark St., #315
And finally, there's this 500-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 4552 N. Clark St., #315. It's being listed for $950/month.
Apartment amenities include central heating, hardwood flooring and a walk-in closet. Hairball alert: cats are permitted. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee, but there is a $50.00 application fee.
