Check out today's cheapest rentals in River North

River North has excellent walkability, is very bikeable and boasts excellent transit options, according to Walk Score's rating system.

So what does the low-end rent on a rental in River North look like these days--and what might you get for the price?

We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in River North via rental site Zumper to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in this Chicago neighborhood.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

---

347 W Chestnut St.




Here's a studio apartment at 347 W Chestnut St., which, at 493-square-feet, is going for $1,387/month.

The apartment features hardwood floors, a dishwasher, high ceilings, stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, a walk-in closet and floor-to-ceiling windows. Building amenities include a fitness center, outdoor space, a roof deck, concierge service, assigned parking and a business center. Cats and dogs are welcome here.

(See the full listing here.)

211 W Delaware Place




Then there's this apartment at 211 W Delaware Place, listed at $1,395/month.

In the unit, you're promised hardwood flooring, a dishwasher, built-in bookshelves, a breakfast bar, granite countertops, a ceiling fan and stainless steel appliances. Feline companions are permitted. The building features a roof deck, a fitness center, outdoor space, on-site laundry, an elevator and on-site management.

(See the listing here.)

440 N Wabash Ave., #2803




This studio apartment, situated at 440 N Wabash Ave., is listed for $1,450/month.

In the apartment, the listing promises air conditioning, carpeted floors, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances and large windows. Cats and dogs are not welcome. When it comes to building amenities, expect a swimming pool, a roof deck, a fitness center, on-site laundry, an elevator, a door person and on-site management.

(See the listing here.)

253 W Delaware Place, #21A




And here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit at 253 W Delaware Place, which is going for $1,500/month.

Amenities offered in the building include a fitness center, an elevator, on-site management, a roof deck and secured entry. In the unit, expect to find air conditioning, carpeted floors, a dishwasher, wooden cabinetry, two spacious closets and large windows. Pets are not welcome.

(Check out the listing here.)

1000 N LaSalle Drive, #2077




Listed at $1,505/month, this studio apartment is located at 1000 N LaSalle Drive.

In the unit, you'll find hardwood flooring, a dishwasher, closet space, floor-to-ceiling windows and wooden cabinetry. Good news for dog lovers: pups are welcome.

(Check out the complete listing here.)
