Check out today's cheapest rentals in River North

So what does the low-end rent on a rental in River North look like these days--and what might you get for the price?
We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in River North via rental site Zumper to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in this Chicago neighborhood.
Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
---
347 W Chestnut St.
Here's a studio apartment at 347 W Chestnut St., which, at 493-square-feet, is going for $1,387/month.
The apartment features hardwood floors, a dishwasher, high ceilings, stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, a walk-in closet and floor-to-ceiling windows. Building amenities include a fitness center, outdoor space, a roof deck, concierge service, assigned parking and a business center. Cats and dogs are welcome here.
(See the full listing here.)
211 W Delaware Place
Then there's this apartment at 211 W Delaware Place, listed at $1,395/month.
In the unit, you're promised hardwood flooring, a dishwasher, built-in bookshelves, a breakfast bar, granite countertops, a ceiling fan and stainless steel appliances. Feline companions are permitted. The building features a roof deck, a fitness center, outdoor space, on-site laundry, an elevator and on-site management.
(See the listing here.)
440 N Wabash Ave., #2803
This studio apartment, situated at 440 N Wabash Ave., is listed for $1,450/month.
In the apartment, the listing promises air conditioning, carpeted floors, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances and large windows. Cats and dogs are not welcome. When it comes to building amenities, expect a swimming pool, a roof deck, a fitness center, on-site laundry, an elevator, a door person and on-site management.
(See the listing here.)
253 W Delaware Place, #21A
And here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit at 253 W Delaware Place, which is going for $1,500/month.
Amenities offered in the building include a fitness center, an elevator, on-site management, a roof deck and secured entry. In the unit, expect to find air conditioning, carpeted floors, a dishwasher, wooden cabinetry, two spacious closets and large windows. Pets are not welcome.
(Check out the listing here.)
1000 N LaSalle Drive, #2077
Listed at $1,505/month, this studio apartment is located at 1000 N LaSalle Drive.
In the unit, you'll find hardwood flooring, a dishwasher, closet space, floor-to-ceiling windows and wooden cabinetry. Good news for dog lovers: pups are welcome.
(Check out the complete listing here.)