Check out today's cheapest rentals in Sheridan Park, Chicago

4405 N. Clark St., #2C. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
According to rental site Zumper, median rents for a one bedroom in Sheridan Park are hovering around $1,175, compared to a $1,525 one-bedroom median for Chicago as a whole.

But how does the low-end pricing on a Sheridan Park rental look these days--and what might you get for the price?

We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in the neighborhood, which, according to Walk Score ratings, is a "walker's paradise," is easy to get around on a bicycle and is a haven for transit riders.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

---

4521 N. Malden St., #603




Listed at $750/month, this studio apartment, located at 4521 N. Malden St., #603, is 9.1 percent less than the $825/month median rent for a studio in Sheridan Park.

In the unit, you'll find hardwood floors, closet space and a breakfast bar. The building includes on-site laundry. Hairball alert: cats are welcome.

(See the complete listing here.)

4735 N. Beacon St., #CL




This studio apartment, situated at 4735 N. Beacon St., #CL, is listed for $775/month.

The apartment features hardwood flooring, ceiling fans, large windows and wooden cabinetry. Amenities offered in the building include a swimming pool and on-site laundry. Feline companions are permitted.

(See the complete listing here.)

4409 N. Malden St.




Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 4409 N. Malden St., which at 815 square feet, is going for $1,110/month.

In the unit, the listing promises hardwood flooring, a deck, ceiling fans and a dishwasher. Amenities in the building include on-site laundry. Feline companions are welcome.

(See the full listing here.)

4405 N. Clark St., #2C




Then there's this apartment with one bedroom and one bathroom at 4405 N. Clark St., #2C, listed at $1,150/month.

Apartment amenities include hardwood flooring, a dishwasher, a walk-in closet and ceiling fans. The building offers on-site laundry. Cats are welcome.

(See the listing here.)
