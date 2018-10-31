Check out today's cheapest rentals in Streeterville, Chicago

So how does the low-end pricing on a Streeterville rental look these days--and what might you get for the price?
We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in the neighborhood, which, according to Walk Score ratings, has excellent walkability, is quite bikeable and is a haven for transit riders.
Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---
21 E. Chestnut St., #11F
Listed at $1,275/month, this studio apartment, located at 21 E. Chestnut St., #11F, is 20.8 percent less than the $1,609/month median rent for a studio in Streeterville.
In the unit, expect to find both air conditioning and central heating, carpeted flooring and wooden cabinetry. When it comes to building amenities, expect a swimming pool, a fitness center, an elevator and on-site laundry. Cats are welcome.
(See the complete listing here.)
North Mies Van Der Rohe Way and East Chestnut Street
This studio apartment, situated at North Mies Van Der Rohe Way and East Chestnut Street, is listed for $1,298/month.
The apartment features both air conditioning and central heating, a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, a deck, a dishwasher, a walk-in closet and in-unit laundry. Amenities offered in the building include assigned parking, a roof deck, a fitness center, a business center and outdoor space. For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are welcome on this property.
(See the complete listing here.)
440 N. McClurg Court, #607
Then there's this apartment at 440 N. McClurg Court, #607, listed at $1,350/month.
Apartment amenities include air conditioning, hardwood flooring and a dishwasher. When it comes to building amenities, expect garage parking and on-site laundry. Neither cats nor dogs are permitted.
(See the listing here.)
211 E. Ohio St., #317
Listed at $1,390/month, this 650-square-foot studio condo is located at 211 E. Ohio St., #317.
In the unit, expect high ceilings, both air conditioning and central heating, hardwood flooring, large windows, a balcony, in-unit laundry and a dishwasher. When it comes to building amenities, expect garage parking, a swimming pool, a fitness center, a business center, outdoor space and an elevator. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome.
(Here's the listing.)