Check out today's cheapest rentals in the Gold Coast, Chicago

So how does the low-end pricing on a Gold Coast rental look these days--and what might you get for the price?
We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in the neighborhood, which, according to Walk Score ratings, has excellent walkability, is quite bikeable and is a haven for transit riders.
Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---
18 E. Elm St.
Listed at $1,145/month, this studio apartment, located at 18 E. Elm St., is 15.8 percent less than the $1,360/month median rent for a studio in the Gold Coast.
Building amenities include a fitness center, an elevator, on-site laundry and secured entry. In the unit, you're promised air conditioning, hardwood flooring, a walk-in closet, a dishwasher, white appliances, wooden cabinetry and a separate dining room. Attention, cat owners: your kitty is allowed here.
(See the complete listing here.)
1220 N. State Pkwy.
This studio apartment, situated at 1220 N. State Pkwy., is listed for $1,250/month.
When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site laundry, secured entry and 24-hour staff. In the unit, prospective tenants can expect hardwood and tile floors, white plaices, granite countertops, wooden cabinetry, high ceilings, large windows, extra storage space and large closets. Sorry animal lovers, pets are not allowed at this location.
(See the complete listing here.)
1347 N. Dearborn St.
Here's a studio apartment at 1347 N. Dearborn St., which is going for $1,255/month.
Building amenities include on-site management and secured entry. In the unit, anticipate an open living room floor plan, hardwood flooring, high ceilings, extra storage space, large closets, white appliances, wooden cabinetry, granite countertops and large windows. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are welcome.
(See the full listing here.)
1446 N. Dearborn St.
Then there's this apartment at 1446 N. Dearborn St., listed at $1,290/month.
Amenities include in the building include secured entry and on-site laundry. In the unit, expect to find an open living room floor plan, large windows, hardwood flooring, high ceilings, white appliances, wooden cabinetry and granite countertops. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are allowed.
(See the listing here.)