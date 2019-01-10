REAL ESTATE

Check out today's cheapest rentals in the Gold Coast, Chicago

20 E. Goethe St., #505. | Photos: Zumper

Gold Coast is extremely walkable, is great for biking and boasts excellent transit options, according to Walk Score's rating system.

So what does the low-end pricing on a rental in the Gold Coast look like these days--and what might you get for your money?

We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in the Gold Coast via rental site Zumper to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in this Chicago neighborhood.

Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

---

1504 N. Dearborn St., #410






This studio apartment, situated at 1504 N. Dearborn St., #410, is listed for $1,123/month.

The building features on-site laundry, assigned parking and secured entry. In the unit, you'll find air conditioning, hardwood flooring, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances and a breakfast bar. For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are welcome on this property.

(See the complete listing here.)

1347 N. Dearborn St., #307






Here's a studio apartment at 1347 N. Dearborn St., #307, which is going for $1,195/month.

When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site laundry, on-site management and secured entry. The unit boasts air conditioning, hardwood flooring, white appliances, wooden cabinetry and closet space. Good news for animal lovers: both dogs and cats are welcome here.

(See the full listing here.)

West Elm Street





Listed at $1,250/month, this 400-square-foot studio apartment is located at West Elm Street.

When it comes to building amenities, expect garage parking, a roof deck, a fitness center, a business center, concierge service, outdoor space, an elevator and on-site laundry. In the unit, anticipate both air conditioning and central heating, a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, a walk-in closet, a dishwasher and stainless steel appliances. Feline companions are permitted. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

(Here's the listing.)

20 E. Goethe St., #505






Over at 20 E. Goethe St., #505, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom rental, going for $1,400/month.

The building features assigned parking, an elevator and on-site laundry. Apartment amenities include air conditioning, hardwood flooring, black appliances, granite countertops and wooden cabinetry. Cats and dogs are not allowed. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

(View the listing here.)
