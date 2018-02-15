REAL ESTATE

Check Out Today's Cheapest Rentals In the Loop, Chicago

According to rental site Zumper, median rents for a 1-bedroom in the Loop are hovering around $1,895 (compared to a $1,450 average for Chicago). So how does the low-end pricing on a Loop rental look these days--and what might you get for your money?

We took a look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in the neighborhood.

Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

914 South Clark St., #03S




There's this apartment at 914 South Clark St., listed at $1,435 / month. In the unit, look for both air conditioning and central heating, carpeting, a balcony, a dishwasher and in-unit laundry.

Good news for animal lovers: kitties and dogs are welcome. Amenities offered in the building include a roof deck, a fitness center, a business center, outdoor space, on-site management and a residents lounge. (See the listing here.)

188 West Randolph St., #711 S1




Here's a studio apartment at 188 West Randolph St., which, with 550-square-feet, is going for $1,517 / month. The building features a swimming pool, a fitness center, a business center, concierge service, outdoor space, an elevator, secured entry, on-site management and storage space.

In the unit, expect both air conditioning and central heating, a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, a walk-in closet, in-unit laundry and a dishwasher. Luckily for pet owners, both dogs and cats are welcome. (Check out the listing here.)

343 S Dearborn St.




Over at 343 S Dearborn St., there's this studio apartment, going for $1,530 / month. In the unit, look for both air conditioning and central heating, a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, granite countertops and plenty of natural light.

Both cats and dogs are allowed. The building features a fitness center, on-site laundry, a residents lounge and on-site management. (View the listing here.)

232 East Upper Wacker Dr.




Listed at $1,537 / month, this studio apartment is located at 232 East Upper Wacker Dr. Building amenities include garage parking, outdoor space, on-site laundry, a doorman and a residents lounge.

In the unit, you'll find both air conditioning and central heating, a dishwasher, a walk-in closet and stainless steel appliances. Good news for animal lovers: both dogs and cats are allowed here. (Check out the complete listing here.)

732 S Financial Pl., #613




And finally, there's this 821-square-foot studio apartment at 732 S Financial Pl. It's being listed for $1,550 / month. In the unit, anticipate air conditioning, hardwood flooring, a fireplace, a dishwasher, a walk-in closet and in-unit laundry. Luckily for pet owners, both dogs and cats are welcome. Amenities offered in the building include garage parking, an elevator, on-site management and a doorman. (Here's the full listing.)
---

