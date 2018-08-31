REAL ESTATE

Check out today's cheapest rentals in the Park West, Chicago

632 W. Arlington Place. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Park West is a "walker's paradise," is very bikeable and has excellent transit, according to Walk Score's rating system.

So what does the low-end pricing on a rental in the Park West look like these days--and what might you get for your money?

We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in the Park West via rental site Zumper to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in this Chicago neighborhood.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

---

2738 N. Pine Grove Ave.




Listed at $875/month, this 320-square-foot studio, located at 2738 N. Pine Grove Ave., is 30.3 percent less than the $1,255/month median rent for a studio in the Park West.

The building features a roof deck, a fitness center, on-site laundry, extra storage space and on-site management. In the unit, expect to find both central heating and air conditioning, hardwood flooring, a ceiling fan, a dishwasher, a walk-in closet and wooden cabinetry. Hairball alert: cats are allowed.

(See the complete listing here.)

444 W. St. James Place, #108




This studio apartment, situated at 444 W. St. James Place, #108, is listed for $915/month.

Apartment amenities include air conditioning, carpeted flooring, a ceiling fan and wooden cabinetry. Good news for pet lovers: your cat and dog are welcome here.

(See the listing here.)

536 W. Arlington Place




Over at 536 W. Arlington Place, there's this 500-square-foot studio apartment, going for $970/month.

In the unit, you're promised hardwood flooring, air conditioning, a fireplace, high ceilings and wooden cabinetry. On-site laundry is offered as a building amenity. Pet lovers are in luck: cats and dogs are welcome.

(View the listing here.)

632 W. Arlington Place, #8B




Finally, there's this studio apartment at 632 W. Arlington Place, #8B. It's being listed for $995/month.

The apartment features central heating, hardwood flooring and a ceiling fan. Amenities offered in the building include on-site laundry. Cats are permitted.

(Here's the full listing.)
