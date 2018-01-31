REAL ESTATE

Check Out Today's Cheapest Rentals In Wrigleyville, Chicago

According to rental site Zumper, median rents for a 1-bedroom in Wrigleyville are hovering around $1,500 (compared to a $1,450 average for Chicago). So how does the low-end pricing on a Wrigleyville rental look these days--and what might you get for your money?

We took a look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in the neighborhood.

Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below.

3831 North Southport Ave., #1f




Listed at $1,250/month, this 750-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment, located at 3831 North Southport Ave., is 16.7 percent less than the $1,500/month median rent for a 1-bedroom in Wrigleyville.

When it comes to building amenities, expect assigned parking, outdoor space and on-site laundry. In the unit, you'll find high ceilings, air conditioning, a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, a balcony and deck, a walk-in closet and a dishwasher.

Sadly for pet owners, animals are not allowed. (See the complete listing here.)

3710 N Sheffield Ave., #206



This 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment, situated at 3710 N Sheffield Ave., is listed for $1,450/month. In the unit, you'll find air conditioning, hardwood flooring, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances and on-site laundry. Cats are allowed. (See the complete listing here.)

3712 N Sheffield Ave., #404




Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 3712 N Sheffield Ave., which is going for $1,495/month. In the unit, you'll find both air conditioning and central heating, hardwood flooring, a dishwasher, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, exposed brick and on-site laundry. Cats are permitted. (See the full listing here.)
---

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. To make this work possible, we may include affiliate advertising links that earn us a commission in articles.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestateHoodline
REAL ESTATE
Here are today's cheapest rentals in Noble Square, Chicago
What does $1,400 rent you in Rogers Park, today?
Explore today's cheapest rentals in Montclare, Chicago
What does $1,500 rent you in Ravenswood, today?
The cheapest apartment rentals in the Loop, right now
More Real Estate
Top Stories
NW Side Walmart closed after health inspection
Emmett Till's memorial sign shot up again 35 days after being replaced
'DADDY, I'M SORRY': Twisted new alleged details in killing of 2 kids
Man at Amalia, NM, compound allegedly trained kids for school shootings
World's largest bounce house coming to Joliet
2 robbed at gunpoint in Bucktown
Girl with special needs allegedly raped by school bus driver
Jelly Belly rolling Stink Bug, Dirty Dishwasher flavors out to stores
Show More
HS coach allegedly had sex with underage students during school day
3 shot, 2 fatally, in West Garfield Park
'I warned him' Grandma shoots partially-exposed man
Groom rescues struggling swimmer moments after beach wedding
Sex toys cause closure of German airport terminal
More News