Chicago Uncovered: Vista Tower

CHICAGO (WLS) -- ABC7 is teaming up with the Chicago Architecture Center as part of a new series called Chicago Uncovered to showcase locations, new and old, that distinguish Chicago among other cities.

Each week, we provide clues throughout the broadcast before revealing the location at the end of the show.

The Vista Tower sits near the Chicago River and Lake Michigan. The building is still under construction and scheduled to be finished sometime next year. It will be the third tallest skyscraper in Chicago and has views of Lake Shore Drive, Grant Park, Millennium Park, Buckingham Fountain and more.

The building will be covered in 775,000 square feet of glass. Enough to cover 13 football fields.

Half of the condos are already under contract. The lowest price for a condo has been about $1 million, with the highest price being $18.5 million.
