CHICAGO (WLS) -- ABC7 is teaming up with the Chicago Architecture Center as part of a new series called Chicago Uncovered to showcase locations, new and old, that distinguish Chicago among other cities.
Each week, we provide clues throughout the broadcast before revealing the location at the end of the show.
Here's Friday's first clue: Part of the building was demolished when a bordering street was widened to accommodate downtown traffic in a post-war economic boom.
Chicago Uncovered
CHICAGO UNCOVERED
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News