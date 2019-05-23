chicago uncovered

CHICAGO (WLS) -- ABC7 is teaming up with the Chicago Architecture Center as part of a new series called Chicago Uncovered to showcase locations, new and old, that distinguish Chicago among other cities.

Each week, we provide clues throughout the broadcast before revealing the location at the end of the show.

The first clue is: "This building stands on a former Illinois Central Railroad yard that subsequently became a golf course."
