REAL ESTATE

City selling 4,000 vacant lots for $1 each

EMBED </>More Videos

The city of Chicago is making 4,000 vacant lots available for the selling price of $1.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
The city of Chicago is making 4,000 vacant lots available for the selling price of $1.

The city currently owns them at various locations on the South, Southwest and West sides.

The lots are available through the eighth round of Chicago's Large Lots program, which Mayor Rahm Emanuel created in 2015. Since its launch, nearly 2,000 lots have been sold through the program.

The mayor's office said most of the lots purchased so far have been used to create new social spaces and to grow flowers and vegetables.

For more information, visit www.largelots.org.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestaterahm emanuelChicago
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
REAL ESTATE
Check out today's cheapest rentals in Chicago
Old Town School of Folk Music puts building up for sale
What does $1,000 rent you in Chicago, today?
What's the cheapest rental available in Evanston, right now?
More Real Estate
Top Stories
Suburban restaurant owner killed in Chicago remembered as 'fun, energetic'
2 more suspicious packages, addressed to Sen. Booker and former DNI James Clapper, recovered
Marian Catholic High School wins ABC7's Friday Flyover!
23 alleged gang members indicted in racketeering investigation
Woman kills suspected kidnapper during police chase
Sinead O'Connor converts to Islam, changes name to Shuhada' Davitt
Runaway spool of cable sideswipes driver in Houston
Dashcam video released of Alsip police-involved shooting
Show More
9 rescued from Oak Lawn apartment building fire
Illinois officials promise tighter regulations after I-Team exposes private ambulance loophole
Matteson man wanted for Harvey barber's murder
Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly cloudy with isolated rain Friday
More News