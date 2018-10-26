City selling 4,000 vacant lots for $1 each

CHICAGO (WLS) --The city of Chicago is making 4,000 vacant lots available for the selling price of $1.
The city currently owns them at various locations on the South, Southwest and West sides.
The lots are available through the eighth round of Chicago's Large Lots program, which Mayor Rahm Emanuel created in 2015. Since its launch, nearly 2,000 lots have been sold through the program.
The mayor's office said most of the lots purchased so far have been used to create new social spaces and to grow flowers and vegetables.
For more information, visit www.largelots.org.