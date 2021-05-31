Darth Vader home hits the market for $4.3M

Known as the Darth Vader house, this 7,000 square foot masterpiece has four bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths and a four-car attached garage on an 18,000 square foot corner lot, which is Galactic Empire-sized for its location in Houston.
The property, listed Thursday by Wade Knight with Martha Turner Sotheby's International Realty, was built in 1992.
RELATED | Disney shares first look at its 'real' lightsaber coming to Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser Hotel
There's no coming to the dark side with this home, as it boasts ample closets, massive windows and lots of living space.
The Darth Vader home could be yours for the asking price of $4.3 million.