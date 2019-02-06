REAL ESTATE

Evanston's most expensive residential rentals, revealed

By Hoodline
Whether you're looking for a new apartment or not, sometimes it can be fun to drool over a deluxe listing to see what life could be like if money wasn't a concern. So what exactly does the high-grade end of Evanston's rental market currently look like -- and just how upscale are the features one might find at these extreme price points?

We combed through local listings in Evanston via rental website Zumper to find the city's most ritzy listings.

Check out the city's select listings, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

---

718 Sheridan Road









First off, turn your attention to this single-family home situated at 718 Sheridan Road. It has four bedrooms and three bathrooms. Whereas the average price for a four-bedroom rental in Evanston is about $2,700/month, this living space is currently going for $5,800/month. What makes it so expensive?

In the single-family home, you can expect carpeting, high ceilings, marble countertops, an eat-in kitchen, in-unit laundry, garage parking, outdoor space and a balcony. As showy as this rental might sound, cats and dogs aren't kosher.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is moderately walkable, is quite bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(If you want to daydream, see the complete listing here.)

807 Davis St., #306 (Downtown)









Next, here's this apartment over at 807 Davis St., #306 in Downtown. It has two bedrooms and two bathrooms. Whereas the average price for a two-bedroom rental in Evanston is roughly $1,550/month, this place is currently priced at $3,700/month.

In the unit, you can anticipate a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, granite countertops, a walk-in closet, in-unit laundry and over-sized windows. The building has garage parking, outdoor space, a fitness center, a roof deck and an elevator. Inhabiting this expansive home isn't all-inclusive: pets aren't permitted.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is extremely walkable, is easy to get around on a bicycle and offers many nearby public transportation options.

(If you want to daydream, see the complete listing here.)

525 Kedzie St., #305 (Main-Chicago)









Then, take a look at this apartment situated at 525 Kedzie St., #305 in Main-Chicago. It has two bedrooms and two bathrooms, and it spans 1,000 square feet. This stately home is currently priced at $2,900/month.

In the unit, you can expect hardwood and carpeted floors, stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry, a fireplace and a balcony. Building amenities include garage parking, storage space and on-site management. Both cats and dogs are welcome in this palatial residence.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is very walkable, is great for biking and offers many nearby public transportation options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)
