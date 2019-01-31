Explore the cheapest rentals in Streeterville, right now

So what does the low-end rent on a rental in Streeterville look like these days--and what might you get for your money?
We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in Streeterville via rental site Zumper to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in this Chicago neighborhood.
Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---
211 E. Delaware Place, #207
Listed at $1,195/month, this studio apartment, located at 211 E. Delaware Place, #207, is 33.7 percent less than the $1,802/month median rent for a studio in Streeterville.
This unit offers both air conditioning and central heating, hardwood flooring, new stainless steel appliances and a walk-in closet. The mid-rise building offers a roof deck, a fitness center, an elevator and on-site laundry. Attention, cat owners: your kitty is permitted here.
(See the complete listing here.)
25 E. Delaware Place, #408
This studio apartment, situated at 25 E. Delaware Place, #408, is listed for $1,245/month.
Apartment amenities include both air conditioning and central heating, hardwood flooring, a dishwasher and a walk-in closet. The building features a fitness center and on-site laundry. Feline companions are welcome here.
(See the complete listing here.)
323 E. Ontario St., #3809
And here's a studio apartment at 323 E. Ontario St., #3809, which, with 500 square feet, is going for $1,430/month.
The apartment boasts carpeted floors, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and a walk-in closet. The building offers plenty of amenities like, indoor parking, a door person, an indoor swimming pool, a fitness center and tennis courts. Got furry friends? Cats and dogs are allowed on this property. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.
(Check out the listing here.)
660 N. McClurg Court
Over at 660 N. McClurg Court, there's this studio apartment, going for $1,435/month.
In the unit, you'll find both air conditioning and central heating, hardwood flooring and stainless steel appliances. Both cats and dogs are permitted. Building amenities include outdoor space, a residents lounge, on-site laundry, assigned parking, a swimming pool and a fitness center. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.
(View the listing here.)