Explore today's cheapest rentals in Chicago Lawn, Chicago

If you're in the market for a new spot to live, you know how hard it can be to find a quality spot for a reasonable price. So what does the low-end rent on a rental in Chicago Lawn look like these days--and what might you get for the price?

We took a look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments in Chicago Lawn via rental site Zumper to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in this Chicago neighborhood.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

2854 W 65th St., #2




Listed at $600 / month, this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment, located at 2854 W 65th St., is 20.0 percent less than the $750 / month median rent for a 1-bedroom in Chicago Lawn. In the apartment, you'll find carpeted floors, a deck, an eat-in kitchen and outdoor space. Sadly for pet owners, animals are not welcome.(See the complete listing here.)

3045 W 63rd St., #206




This 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom condo, situated at 3045 W 63rd St., is also listed for $600 / month. In the unit, you're promised hardwood flooring, central heating, a large closet and ceramic tile flooring in the bathroom; Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. (See the complete listing here.)

7054 S Western Ave., #201




Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 7054 S Western Ave., which is going for $695 / month. In the unit, anticipate hardwood flooring, wooden kitchen cabinets and plenty of natural light. Sadly for pet owners, animals are not welcome. (See the full listing here.)
