Explore today's cheapest rentals in Chicago

Housing costs got you down? Though apartment hunting can be frustrating, there are deals to be had. So what does the low-end pricing on a rental in Chicago look like these days--and what might you get for your money?

We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in Chicago via rental site Zumper to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

813 E. Marquette Road, #1




Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom living space at 813 E. Marquette Road, #1, in Woodlawn, which, with 700 square feet, is going for $650/month.

Amenities offered in the building include on-site laundry and extra storage space. In the unit, expect to find both air conditioning and central heating, carpeted flooring and wooden cabinetry. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is very walkable, is bikeable and has excellent transit.

(Check out the listing here.)

8220 S. Drexel Ave., #3E





Over at 8220 S. Drexel Ave., #3E in East Chatham, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, going for $675/month.

Apartment amenities include central heating, hardwood flooring, wooden cabinetry, a walk-in closet and a ceiling fan. Pets are not welcome.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address is friendly for those on foot, is fairly bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.

(View the listing here.)

2909 W. Cermak Road




Then, there's this studio at 2909 W. Cermak Road in Little Village. It's being listed for $700/month.

The apartment has hardwood flooring, air conditioning, high ceilings and wooden cabinetry. On-site laundry is offered as a building amenity. Dogs and cats are allowed.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is very walkable, is convenient for biking and offers many nearby public transportation options.

(Here's the full listing.)
