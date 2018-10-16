REAL ESTATE

Explore today's cheapest rentals in Chicago

8218 S. Drexel Ave. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
According to rental site Zumper, median rents for a one-bedroom in Chicago are hovering around $1,545. But how does the low-end pricing on a Chicago rental look these days--and what might you get for the price?

We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

---

327 N. Pine Ave.




To start things off, here's a studio at 327 N. Pine Ave. in South Austin, which, at 460 square feet, is going for $585/month.

In the unit, expect to find central heating, carpeted flooring, a walk-in closet and wooden cabinetry. Cats are allowed.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address is friendly for those on foot, is convenient for biking and offers many nearby public transportation options.

(See the full listing here.)

4946 W. Adams St.




Over at 4946 W. Adams St. in South Austin, there's this 575-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom, going for $675/month.

Apartment amenities include hardwood flooring, central heating and wooden cabinetry. If you've got a cat, you'll be pleased to know that your feline is welcome.

Walk Score indicates that this location is very walkable, is very bikeable and has excellent transit.

(View the listing here.)

8218 S. Drexel Ave., #3W




Also listed at $675/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 8218 S. Drexel Ave., #3W, in East Chatham.

In the unit, the listing promises hardwood flooring, central heating, a ceiling fan and wooden cabinetry. The building offers secured entry, outdoor space and on-site management. Neither cats nor dogs are allowed.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address is quite walkable, is fairly bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)
