Explore Today's Cheapest Rentals In Edgewater, Chicago

According to rental site Zumper, median rents for a 1-bedroom in Edgewater are hovering around $1,295 (compared to a $1,450 average for Chicago). But how does the low-end pricing on an Edgewater rental look these days--and what might you get for the price?

We took a look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in the neighborhood.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now.

5710 North Winthrop Ave.




This studio apartment, situated at 5710 North Winthrop Ave., is listed for $795 / month. In the sunny unit, anticipate carpeted floors, central heating, ceiling fans and ample closet space. Amenities offered in the building include on-site laundry and secured entry.

Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. (See the complete listing here.)

5417 North Kenmore Ave., #503



Here's a studio apartment at 5417 North Kenmore Ave., which is also going for $795 / month. When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site laundry and secured entry. In the unit, expect hardwood flooring, new windows, large closets and ample natural light.

Feline companions are allowed. (See the full listing here.)

5909 North Kenmore Ave., #331




Listed at $800 / month, this studio apartment is located at 5909 North Kenmore Ave. (at N Kenmore Ave. & W Thorndale Ave.). When it comes to building amenities, expect garage parking, an elevator and on-site laundry. In the unit, look for hardwood flooring, central heating and a walk-in closet.

Good news for cat lovers: kitties are welcome. (Here's the listing.)

1332 West Hood Ave., #310




And here's a studio apartment at 1332 West Hood Ave., which is going for $800 / month. In the unit, anticipate hardwood flooring, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and a ceiling fan. Cats and dogs are not welcome. (Check out the listing here.)
