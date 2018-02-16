Explore today's cheapest rentals in Hyde Park

We took a look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in the neighborhood.
Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
5200 South Harper Ave., #301
Listed at $950 / month, this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment, located at 5200 South Harper Ave., is 31.5 percent less than the $1,387 / month median rent for a 1-bedroom in Hyde Park. The building offers outdoor space, on-site laundry and secured entry.
In the unit, expect central heating, hardwood flooring, a ceiling fan and plenty of natural light. Cats are permitted. (See the complete listing here.)
5465 S Ingleside Ave., #Gw
This 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom condo, situated at 5465 S Ingleside Ave., is listed for $1,000 / month. In the unit, you'll find hardwood flooring, ceiling fans, stainless steel appliances and storage space.
For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are welcome on this property. (See the complete listing here.)
5206 South Harper Ave., #2a
Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 5206 South Harper Ave., which is going for $1,075 / month. When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site laundry and secured entry.
In the unit, look for central heating, a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, ceiling fans and ample natural light. Hairball alert: cats are allowed. (See the full listing here.)
1000 E 53rd St., #124
Then there's this condo with 1 bedroom and 1 bathroom at 1000 E 53rd St., listed at $1,350 / month. In the unit, you'll find air conditioning, carpeted floors, a fireplace, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry and stainless steel appliances.
Good news for animal lovers: both dogs and cats are welcome here. The building offers an elevator, assigned parking, a fitness center, on-site management, a residents lounge and storage space. (See the listing here.)
936 East 52nd St., #1
Listed at $1,350 / month, this 900-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment is located at 936 East 52nd St. In the unit, you'll find hardwood flooring, centreal heating, in-unit laundry, a balcony, a dishwasher, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Attention, cat owners: your kitty is allowed here. (Here's the listing.)
---
