Explore today's cheapest rentals in Lakeview, Chicago

Lake View is quite walkable, is quite bikeable and has excellent transit, according to Walk Score's rating system.

So what does the low-end rent on a rental in Lakeview look like these days--and what might you get for the price?

We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in Lakeview via rental site Zumper to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in this Chicago neighborhood.

Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

---

1100 W. Roscoe St.






Listed at $835/month, this studio apartment, located at 1100 W. Roscoe St., is 30.1 percent less than the $1,195/month median rent for a studio in Lakeview.

In the unit, look for central heating and in-unit laundry. Building amenities include assigned parking. Attention, cat owners: your kitty is welcome here.

(See the complete listing here.)

910 W. Dakin St., ##310JJ





Here's a studio apartment at 910 W. Dakin St., ##310JJ, which, at 500 square feet, is going for $883/month.

In the unit, you're promised hardwood floors. Building amenities include outdoor space and on-site laundry. Both cats and dogs are allowed.

(See the full listing here.)

1050 W. George St., ##005J






This studio apartment, situated at 1050 W. George St., ##005J, is listed for $950/month for its 500 square feet of space.

In the apartment, the listing promises hardwood floors. Building amenities include on-site laundry. Pet lovers are in luck: cats and dogs are allowed.

(See the listing here.)

3933 N. Clarendon Ave., #502DT





Listed at $980/month, this studio apartment is located at 3933 N. Clarendon Ave., #502DT.

Inside, the listing promises air conditioning, central heating and hardwood flooring. The building offers a roof deck and on-site laundry. Good news for cat lovers: kitties are welcome.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

837 W. Wolfram St., #211






To wrap things up, there's this 350-square-foot studio apartment at 837 W. Wolfram St., #211. It's being listed for $995/month.

In the unit, expect hardwood floors. Amenities offered in the building include on-site laundry. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are allowed.

(Here's the full listing.)
---

This story was created automatically using local real estate data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.
