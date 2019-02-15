Explore today's cheapest rentals in Lakeview, Chicago

So what does the low-end rent on a rental in Lakeview look like these days--and what might you get for the price?
We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in Lakeview via rental site Zumper to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in this Chicago neighborhood.
Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
1100 W. Roscoe St.
Listed at $835/month, this studio apartment, located at 1100 W. Roscoe St., is 30.1 percent less than the $1,195/month median rent for a studio in Lakeview.
In the unit, look for central heating and in-unit laundry. Building amenities include assigned parking. Attention, cat owners: your kitty is welcome here.
910 W. Dakin St., ##310JJ
Here's a studio apartment at 910 W. Dakin St., ##310JJ, which, at 500 square feet, is going for $883/month.
In the unit, you're promised hardwood floors. Building amenities include outdoor space and on-site laundry. Both cats and dogs are allowed.
1050 W. George St., ##005J
This studio apartment, situated at 1050 W. George St., ##005J, is listed for $950/month for its 500 square feet of space.
In the apartment, the listing promises hardwood floors. Building amenities include on-site laundry. Pet lovers are in luck: cats and dogs are allowed.
3933 N. Clarendon Ave., #502DT
Listed at $980/month, this studio apartment is located at 3933 N. Clarendon Ave., #502DT.
Inside, the listing promises air conditioning, central heating and hardwood flooring. The building offers a roof deck and on-site laundry. Good news for cat lovers: kitties are welcome.
837 W. Wolfram St., #211
To wrap things up, there's this 350-square-foot studio apartment at 837 W. Wolfram St., #211. It's being listed for $995/month.
In the unit, expect hardwood floors. Amenities offered in the building include on-site laundry. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are allowed.
