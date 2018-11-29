REAL ESTATE

Explore today's cheapest rentals in Lincoln Park

536 W. Arlington Place. | Photo: Padmapper

By Hoodline
Need a budget-friendly new spot? Though apartment hunting can be challenging, don't despair just yet--there are deals to be had. So what does the low-end rent on a rental in Lincoln Park look like these days--and what might you get for your money?

According to Walk Score's assessment, the neighborhood is extremely walkable, is a "biker's paradise" and has excellent transit. It also features median rents for a one bedroom that hover around $1,600, compared to a $1,520 one-bedroom median for Chicago as a whole.

A look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in Lincoln Park, via rental site Zumper, yields a look at what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in this Chicago neighborhood.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---

2701 N. Pine Grove Ave., #306






Listed at $820/month, this 250-square-foot studio apartment, located at 2701 N. Pine Grove Ave., #306, is 30.2 percent less than the $1,175/month median rent for a studio in in Lincoln Park.

This unit, located right on the border of Lincoln Park and Lakeview, has a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, a ceiling fan and a walk-in closet. Building amenities include assigned parking, on-site laundry and bike storage. Pets are not welcome.

(See the complete listing here.)

536 W. Arlington Place, #107






Here's a studio apartment at 536 W. Arlington Place, #107, which, at 700 square feet, is going for $985/month.

Apartment amenities include hardwood floors, wooden cabinetry and closet space. The building offers on-site laundry. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are welcome.

(See the full listing here.)

660 Wrightwood






Listed at $954/month, this 500-square-foot studio apartment is located at 660 Wrightwood.

The apartment boasts high ceilings, hardwood flooring, air conditioning and generous closet space. Building amenities include assigned parking and on-site laundry. Pet owners, rejoice: cats and dogs are permitted.

(Here's the listing.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestateHoodlineChicago
REAL ESTATE
Lincoln Yards developers to reveal scaled back plans to appease neighbors
What does $2,700 rent you in Chicago, today?
The cheapest apartment rentals in Chicago, explored
Renting in Evanston: What will $1,100 get you?
More Real Estate
Top Stories
Ald. Ed Burke's Chicago offices raided by FBI
Falling ice closes some downtown Chicago streets
McDonald murder witness testifies in case of cops accused of cover-up
Visitation held for Dr. Tamara O'Neal
Chicago survivor of school fire recalls terrifying ordeal 60 years later
Payless opens fake luxury shoe store selling $600 shoes
Body of 6-month-old found in landfill; mother charged
Lincoln Yards developers to reveal scaled back plans to appease neighbors
Show More
Bumbling burglar gets caught with pants down
Cubs trade Tommy La Stella to Angels
Former boxer could be most prolific serial killer of all time
Arlington Heights police need help identifying hospital locker thief
Starbucks to block porn on its wifi
More News