Explore today's cheapest rentals in Lincoln Park

2701 N. Pine Grove Ave., #306

536 W. Arlington Place, #107

660 Wrightwood

Need a budget-friendly new spot? Though apartment hunting can be challenging, don't despair just yet--theredeals to be had. So what does the low-end rent on a rental in Lincoln Park look like these days--and what might you get for your money?According to Walk Score's assessment, the neighborhood is extremely walkable, is a "biker's paradise" and has excellent transit. It also features median rents for a one bedroom that hover around $1,600, compared to a $1,520 one-bedroom median for Chicago as a whole.A look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in Lincoln Park, via rental site Zumper , yields a look at what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in this Chicago neighborhood.Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)---Listed at $820/month, this 250-square-foot studio apartment, located at 2701 N. Pine Grove Ave., #306, is 30.2 percent less than the $1,175/month median rent for a studio in in Lincoln Park.This unit, located right on the border of Lincoln Park and Lakeview, has a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, a ceiling fan and a walk-in closet. Building amenities include assigned parking, on-site laundry and bike storage. Pets are not welcome.(See the complete listing here .)Here's a studio apartment at 536 W. Arlington Place, #107, which, at 700 square feet, is going for $985/month.Apartment amenities include hardwood floors, wooden cabinetry and closet space. The building offers on-site laundry. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are welcome.(See the full listing here .)Listed at $954/month, this 500-square-foot studio apartment is located at 660 Wrightwood.The apartment boasts high ceilings, hardwood flooring, air conditioning and generous closet space. Building amenities include assigned parking and on-site laundry. Pet owners, rejoice: cats and dogs are permitted.(Here's the listing .)