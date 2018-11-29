Explore today's cheapest rentals in Lincoln Park

According to Walk Score's assessment, the neighborhood is extremely walkable, is a "biker's paradise" and has excellent transit. It also features median rents for a one bedroom that hover around $1,600, compared to a $1,520 one-bedroom median for Chicago as a whole.
A look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in Lincoln Park, via rental site Zumper, yields a look at what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in this Chicago neighborhood.
Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
2701 N. Pine Grove Ave., #306
Listed at $820/month, this 250-square-foot studio apartment, located at 2701 N. Pine Grove Ave., #306, is 30.2 percent less than the $1,175/month median rent for a studio in in Lincoln Park.
This unit, located right on the border of Lincoln Park and Lakeview, has a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, a ceiling fan and a walk-in closet. Building amenities include assigned parking, on-site laundry and bike storage. Pets are not welcome.
536 W. Arlington Place, #107
Here's a studio apartment at 536 W. Arlington Place, #107, which, at 700 square feet, is going for $985/month.
Apartment amenities include hardwood floors, wooden cabinetry and closet space. The building offers on-site laundry. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are welcome.
660 Wrightwood
Listed at $954/month, this 500-square-foot studio apartment is located at 660 Wrightwood.
The apartment boasts high ceilings, hardwood flooring, air conditioning and generous closet space. Building amenities include assigned parking and on-site laundry. Pet owners, rejoice: cats and dogs are permitted.
