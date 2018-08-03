Explore today's cheapest rentals in Montclare, Chicago

So how does the low-end pricing on a Montclare rental look these days--and what might you get for your money?
We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in the neighborhood, which, according to Walk Score ratings, is very walkable, is relatively bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.
Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
2733 N. Oak Park Ave.
Listed at $750/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, located at 2733 N. Oak Park Ave., is 40.9 percent less than the $1,270/month median rent for a one bedroom in the Montclare.
In the unit, you'll find central heating and hardwood flooring. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome.
Building amenities include secured entry and shared outdoor space. In the unit, you'll get hardwood floors, white appliances, granite countertops, wooden cabinetry and extra storage space.
(See the complete listing here.)
2421 N. Oak Park Ave.
This one-bedroom, one-bathroom dwelling, situated at 2421 N. Oak Park Ave., is listed for $975/month.
Building amenities include shared outdoor space and gated entry. In the unit, you're promised central heating, hardwood and tile flooring, large windows, high ceilings, ceiling fans, black appliances, granite countertops and wooden cabinetry. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are welcome.
(See the complete listing here.)
6775 W. Wrightwood Ave.
Lastly, here's a studio apartment at 6775 W. Wrightwood Ave., which, at 500 square feet, is going for $1,165/month.
Building amenities include on-site laundry. In the unit, look for hardwood flooring, a dishwasher, white appliances, granite countertops, wooden cabinetry, high ceilings, ceiling fans and a fireplace. Hairball alert: cats are welcome; sorry no dogs.
(See the full listing here.)