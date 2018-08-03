REAL ESTATE

Explore today's cheapest rentals in Montclare, Chicago

6775 W. Wrightwood Avenue | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
According to rental site Zumper, median rents for a one bedroom in Montclare are hovering around $1,270, compared to a $1,550 one-bedroom median for Chicago as a whole.

So how does the low-end pricing on a Montclare rental look these days--and what might you get for your money?

We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in the neighborhood, which, according to Walk Score ratings, is very walkable, is relatively bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---

2733 N. Oak Park Ave.




Listed at $750/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, located at 2733 N. Oak Park Ave., is 40.9 percent less than the $1,270/month median rent for a one bedroom in the Montclare.

In the unit, you'll find central heating and hardwood flooring. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome.

Building amenities include secured entry and shared outdoor space. In the unit, you'll get hardwood floors, white appliances, granite countertops, wooden cabinetry and extra storage space.

(See the complete listing here.)

2421 N. Oak Park Ave.




This one-bedroom, one-bathroom dwelling, situated at 2421 N. Oak Park Ave., is listed for $975/month.

Building amenities include shared outdoor space and gated entry. In the unit, you're promised central heating, hardwood and tile flooring, large windows, high ceilings, ceiling fans, black appliances, granite countertops and wooden cabinetry. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are welcome.

(See the complete listing here.)

6775 W. Wrightwood Ave.




Lastly, here's a studio apartment at 6775 W. Wrightwood Ave., which, at 500 square feet, is going for $1,165/month.

Building amenities include on-site laundry. In the unit, look for hardwood flooring, a dishwasher, white appliances, granite countertops, wooden cabinetry, high ceilings, ceiling fans and a fireplace. Hairball alert: cats are welcome; sorry no dogs.

(See the full listing here.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestateHoodlineChicago
REAL ESTATE
What does $1,500 rent you in Ravenswood, today?
The cheapest apartment rentals in the Loop, right now
Renting in Buena Park: What will $1,500 get you?
Check out today's cheapest rentals in the Gold Coast, Chicago
More Real Estate
Top Stories
Cook County to issue $19.5M in property tax refunds
Round Lake mom dies in Fla. after family caught in rip currents
19-year-old man fatally shot in head in Albany Park
Cardinal Blase Cupich on Pope Francis' anti-death penalty statement
Some customers 'taken for granted' by countertop contractor refunded
Couple takes wedding to father in Des Plaines hospice care
'Peace in the Preserves' event promotes community, tolerance
Woman hopes terminal cancer diagnosis will prevent deportation
Show More
Judge defers venue change in Van Dyke murder trial
Man throws 8-year-old off 31-foot water slide, police say
WakandaCon opens in River North
CPD on lookout for attacker who beat man to death with pole
Prospect Heights condo fire victims can get donated items at local church
More News