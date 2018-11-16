Explore today's cheapest rentals in Near West Side, Chicago

So how does the low-end pricing on a Near West Side rental look these days--and what might you get for your money?
We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in the neighborhood, which, according to Walk Score ratings, is very walkable, is a "biker's paradise" and boasts excellent transit options.
Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
2113 W. Gladys Ave., #3n
Listed at $1,325/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo, located at 2113 W. Gladys Ave., #3n, is 36.9 percent less than the $2,100/month median rent for a one bedroom in Near West Side.
This unit features hardwood floors and carpeting, a fireplace, a balcony, a dishwasher, ample cabinet space and in-unit laundry. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.
1645 W. Ogden Ave., #537
This one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo, situated at 1645 W. Ogden Ave., #537, is listed for $1,350/month for its 600 square feet of space.
In this loft near UIC, you can expect high ceilings, a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, a dishwasher and in-unit laundry. Building amenities include a door person, a fitness center, a roof deck and dry cleaning services.
Monthly parking is available. Pet lovers are in luck: cats and dogs are welcome.
36 S. Ashland Ave.
Then, there's this condo with one bedroom and one bathroom at 36 S. Ashland Ave., listed at $1,725/month.
Apartment amenities include high ceilings, hardwood flooring, stainless steel appliances, a fireplace, a balcony, a walk-in closet, in-unit laundry and granite countertops. Pet owners, take heed: furry companions are not allowed.
111 S. Morgan St., #520
And here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 111 S. Morgan St., #520, which, with 744 square feet, is going for $1,800/month.
The condo has hardwood floors, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, a balcony, a walk-in closet, in-unit laundry and a fireplace. Building amenities include secured entry, a door person, garage parking and extra storage space. Canine companions are allowed. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.
1019 W. Jackson Blvd., #2K
To wrap things up, at 1019 W. Jackson Blvd., #2K, there's this 1,000-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom space, going for $1,850/month.
In the apartment, you can expect to see stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, a fireplace, a dishwasher, a walk-in closet, in-unit laundry and a ceiling fan. The building offers heated garage parking, a bike room plus additional storage space. Furry companions are not welcome.
