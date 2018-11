Explore today's cheapest rentals in Near West Side, Chicago

2113 W. Gladys Ave., #3n

1645 W. Ogden Ave., #537

36 S. Ashland Ave.

111 S. Morgan St., #520

1019 W. Jackson Blvd., #2K

According to rental site Zumper , median rents for a one bedroom in Near West Side are hovering around $2,100, compared to a $1,510 one-bedroom median for Chicago as a whole.So how does the low-end pricing on a Near West Side rental look these days--and what might you get for your money?We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in the neighborhood, which, according to Walk Score ratings , is very walkable, is a "biker's paradise" and boasts excellent transit options.Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)---Listed at $1,325/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo, located at 2113 W. Gladys Ave., #3n, is 36.9 percent less than the $2,100/month median rent for a one bedroom in Near West Side.This unit features hardwood floors and carpeting, a fireplace, a balcony, a dishwasher, ample cabinet space and in-unit laundry. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.(See the complete listing here .)This one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo, situated at 1645 W. Ogden Ave., #537, is listed for $1,350/month for its 600 square feet of space.In this loft near UIC, you can expect high ceilings, a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, a dishwasher and in-unit laundry. Building amenities include a door person, a fitness center, a roof deck and dry cleaning services.Monthly parking is available. Pet lovers are in luck: cats and dogs are welcome.(See the complete listing here .)Then, there's this condo with one bedroom and one bathroom at 36 S. Ashland Ave., listed at $1,725/month.Apartment amenities include high ceilings, hardwood flooring, stainless steel appliances, a fireplace, a balcony, a walk-in closet, in-unit laundry and granite countertops. Pet owners, take heed: furry companions are not allowed.(See the listing here .)And here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 111 S. Morgan St., #520, which, with 744 square feet, is going for $1,800/month.The condo has hardwood floors, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, a balcony, a walk-in closet, in-unit laundry and a fireplace. Building amenities include secured entry, a door person, garage parking and extra storage space. Canine companions are allowed. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.(Check out the listing here .)To wrap things up, at 1019 W. Jackson Blvd., #2K, there's this 1,000-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom space, going for $1,850/month.In the apartment, you can expect to see stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, a fireplace, a dishwasher, a walk-in closet, in-unit laundry and a ceiling fan. The building offers heated garage parking, a bike room plus additional storage space. Furry companions are not welcome.(View the listing here .)