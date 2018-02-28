REAL ESTATE

Explore today's cheapest rentals in Old Town, Chicago

Inside 1220 North LaSalle St. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Finding a quality option for a reasonable price can be a challenge if you're in the market for a new spot to live on a budget. So what does the low-end rent on a rental in Old Town look like these days--and what might you get for your money?

We took a look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments in Old Town via rental site Zumper to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in this Chicago neighborhood. Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

1939 North Lincoln Park West




This studio apartment, situated at 1939 North Lincoln Park West, is listed for $1,135 / month.

The apartment features hardwood floors, a dishwasher, new appliances, a ceiling fan and on-site laundry. Attention, cat owners: your kitty is welcome here. (See the complete listing here.)

1824 Lincoln Park West, #106




Here's a studio apartment at 1824 Lincoln Park West, which, at 350-square-feet, is going for $1,195 / month.

The building features a fitness center, outdoor space, on-site laundry, secured entry and a residents lounge. In the unit, anticipate high ceilings, both air conditioning and central heating, hardwood flooring, a deck, garden access and a walk-in closet. Good news for cat lovers: kitties are welcome.

(See the full listing here.)

1220 North LaSalle St., #H6




Then there's this 800-square-foot apartment at 1220 North LaSalle St., listed at $1,295 / month.

In the unit, expect air conditioning, hardwood flooring, exposed brick and on-site laundry. Both cats and dogs are welcome. (See the listing here.)

1250 N LaSalle St., #1607




Over at 1250 N LaSalle St., there's this studio apartment, going for $1,429 / month.

In the unit, which comes furnished, you're promised air conditioning, hardwood flooring, a balcony and a dishwasher. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. Building amenities include garage parking, on-site laundry, an elevator and on-site management.

(View the listing here.)

1965 North Clark St.




To round things out, there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 1965 North Clark St. It's being listed for $1,580 / month.

In the unit, expect to find central heating, hardwood flooring, a dishwasher and plenty of closet space. Feline companions are allowed. The building features a fitness center, on-site laundry, an elevator, on-site management and a roof deck.

(Here's the full listing.)
---

