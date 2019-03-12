Explore today's cheapest rentals in Printers Row, Chicago

So what does the low-end pricing on a rental in Printers Row look like these days -- and what might you get for the price?
We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in Printers Row via rental site Zumper to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in this Chicago neighborhood.
Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---
680 S. Federal St., #504
Listed at $1,350/month, this 550-square-foot studio residence, located at 680 S. Federal St., #504, is 15.4 percent less than the $1,595/month median rent for a studio in Printers Row.
The building offers garage parking and on-site laundry. In the unit, look for an open living room floor plan, large closets, extra storage space and air conditioning. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.
(See the complete listing here.)
South Clark and West Polk streets
This studio apartment, situated at South Clark and West Polk streets, is listed for $1,569/month for its 512 square feet of space.
Building amenities include garage parking, a swimming pool, a roof deck, a fitness center, a business center and outdoor space. In the unit, you'll find both air conditioning and central heating, hardwood flooring, a deck, a dishwasher, a walk-in closet and in-unit laundry. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are allowed. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.
(See the complete listing here.)
537 S. Dearborn St.
Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom at 537 S. Dearborn St., which, at 750 square feet, is going for $1,625/month.
Building amenities include concierge service and on-site laundry. In the unit, you're promised both air conditioning and central heating, a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, a dishwasher and granite countertops. Neither cats nor dogs are permitted. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.
(See the full listing here.)
---
This story was created automatically using local real estate data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.