Explore today's cheapest rentals in Printers Row, Chicago

Printers Row is extremely walkable, is quite bikeable and has excellent transit, according to Walk Score's rating system.

So what does the low-end pricing on a rental in Printers Row look like these days -- and what might you get for the price?

We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in Printers Row via rental site Zumper to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in this Chicago neighborhood.

Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

680 S. Federal St., #504







Listed at $1,350/month, this 550-square-foot studio residence, located at 680 S. Federal St., #504, is 15.4 percent less than the $1,595/month median rent for a studio in Printers Row.

The building offers garage parking and on-site laundry. In the unit, look for an open living room floor plan, large closets, extra storage space and air conditioning. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

South Clark and West Polk streets





This studio apartment, situated at South Clark and West Polk streets, is listed for $1,569/month for its 512 square feet of space.

Building amenities include garage parking, a swimming pool, a roof deck, a fitness center, a business center and outdoor space. In the unit, you'll find both air conditioning and central heating, hardwood flooring, a deck, a dishwasher, a walk-in closet and in-unit laundry. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are allowed. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

537 S. Dearborn St.








Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom at 537 S. Dearborn St., which, at 750 square feet, is going for $1,625/month.

Building amenities include concierge service and on-site laundry. In the unit, you're promised both air conditioning and central heating, a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, a dishwasher and granite countertops. Neither cats nor dogs are permitted. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

