Explore today's cheapest rentals in the Loop, Chicago

So what does the low-end pricing on a rental in the Loop look like these days--and what might you get for the price?
We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in the Loop via rental site Zumper to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in this Chicago neighborhood.
Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
North Columbus and East Upper Wacker drives
This studio apartment, situated at North Columbus and East Upper Wacker drives, is listed for $1,330/month.
The building offers a roof deck, a fitness center, a business center, outdoor space and on-site laundry. In the unit, the listing promises both air conditioning and central heating, hardwood floors and carpeting, stainless steel appliances, a dishwasher and a walk-in closet. Both cats and dogs are welcome. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.
West Randolph and North Wells streets
Next, there's this apartment at West Randolph and North Wells streets, listed at $1,515/month.
The building offers a swimming pool, a roof deck, a fitness center and outdoor space. Apartment amenities include both air conditioning and central heating, hardwood flooring, a deck, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry and high ceilings. Pet lovers are in luck: cats and dogs are permitted. Look out for a $50 application fee, $300 admin fee.
202 E. Lake St.
Listed at $1,545/month, this studio apartment is located at 202 E. Lake St.
When it comes to building amenities, expect a roof deck, a fitness center, a business center and concierge service. The apartment boasts hardwood flooring, in-unit laundry, black appliances, wooden cabinetry and high ceilings. Both cats and dogs are allowed.
235 W. Van Buren St., #3420
This one-bedroom, one-bathroom abode, situated at 235 W. Van Buren St., #3420, is listed for $1,550/month for its 692 square feet of space.
Building amenities include outdoor space, secured entry and on-site laundry. In the unit, the listing promises an open living room floor plan, high ceilings, stainless steel appliances, wooden cabinetry and air conditioning. Cats and dogs are not welcome. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.
