Explore today's cheapest rentals in Wrigleyville, Chicago

Walk Score indicates that the neighborhood has excellent walkability, is convenient for biking and is a haven for transit riders. It also features median rents for a one bedroom that hover around $1,600, compared to a $1,550 one-bedroom median for Chicago as a whole.
A look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in Wrigleyville, via rental site Zumper, paints a picture of what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in this Chicago neighborhood.
Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
3502 N. Wilton Ave., #GF
Listed at $1,000/month, this studio rental, located at 3502 N. Wilton Ave., #GF, is 51.9 percent less than the $2,080/month median rent for a studio in Wrigleyville.
The building offers on-site laundry. The unit has hardwood flooring, air conditioning, wooden cabinetry and bay windows. Pets are not allowed.
923 Waveland, #2d
Here's a studio apartment at 923 Waveland, #2d, which, at 650 square feet, is going for $1,325/month.
Building amenities include outdoor space, on-site laundry and extra storage space. In the apartment, the listing promises high ceilings, a deck, hardwood floors and wooden cabinetry. Both cats and dogs are welcome.
3729 N. Kenmore Ave., #2R
Then, listed at $1,395/month, this 800-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 3729 N. Kenmore Ave., #2R.
The building features assigned parking. Apartment amenities include air conditioning, hardwood flooring, a deck, a fireplace, stainless steel appliances, wooden cabinetry, a ceiling fan and in-unit laundry. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.
