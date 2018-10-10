REAL ESTATE

Explore today's cheapest rentals in Wrigleyville, Chicago

3729 N. Kenmore Ave. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Finding a good spot for a reasonable price can be a challenge if you're on the hunt for a new apartment on a budget. So what does the low-end rent on a rental in Wrigleyville look like these days--and what might you get for your money?

Walk Score indicates that the neighborhood has excellent walkability, is convenient for biking and is a haven for transit riders. It also features median rents for a one bedroom that hover around $1,600, compared to a $1,550 one-bedroom median for Chicago as a whole.

A look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in Wrigleyville, via rental site Zumper, paints a picture of what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in this Chicago neighborhood.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---

3502 N. Wilton Ave., #GF




Listed at $1,000/month, this studio rental, located at 3502 N. Wilton Ave., #GF, is 51.9 percent less than the $2,080/month median rent for a studio in Wrigleyville.

The building offers on-site laundry. The unit has hardwood flooring, air conditioning, wooden cabinetry and bay windows. Pets are not allowed.

(See the complete listing here.)

923 Waveland, #2d




Here's a studio apartment at 923 Waveland, #2d, which, at 650 square feet, is going for $1,325/month.

Building amenities include outdoor space, on-site laundry and extra storage space. In the apartment, the listing promises high ceilings, a deck, hardwood floors and wooden cabinetry. Both cats and dogs are welcome.

(See the full listing here.)

3729 N. Kenmore Ave., #2R




Then, listed at $1,395/month, this 800-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 3729 N. Kenmore Ave., #2R.

The building features assigned parking. Apartment amenities include air conditioning, hardwood flooring, a deck, a fireplace, stainless steel appliances, wooden cabinetry, a ceiling fan and in-unit laundry. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.

(Here's the listing.)
