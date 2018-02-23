REAL ESTATE

Explore today's cheapest rentals near DePaul

Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
According to rental site Zumper, median rents for a 1-bedroom near DePaul are hovering around $1,757 (compared to a $1,450 average for Chicago). So how does the low-end pricing on a DePaul-area rental look these days--and what might you get for the price?

We took a look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in the neighborhood.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

2527 N Lincoln Ave.




Over at 2527 N Lincoln Ave., there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment, going for $1,610 / month. In the unit, anticipate hardwood flooring, a dishwasher and stainless steel appliances. Cats are welcome. (View the listing here.)

2519 N Lincoln Ave.




Listed at $1,650 / month, this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment is located at 2519 N Lincoln Ave. In the unit, look for both central heating and air conditioning, ample closet space, hardwood flooring, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Cats and dogs are not welcome, sadly. (Check out the complete listing here.)

2523 North Lincoln Ave., #E4




To wrap things up, there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 2523 North Lincoln Ave. It's also listed for $1,650 / month. In the unit, anticipate air conditioning, hardwood flooring, high ceilings, a fireplace and on-site laundry. Pet owners, take heed: cats are welcome. (Here's the full listing.)
---

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. To make this work possible, we may include affiliate advertising links that earn us a commission in articles.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestateHoodline
REAL ESTATE
Here are today's cheapest rentals in Noble Square, Chicago
What does $1,400 rent you in Rogers Park, today?
Explore today's cheapest rentals in Montclare, Chicago
What does $1,500 rent you in Ravenswood, today?
The cheapest apartment rentals in the Loop, right now
More Real Estate
Top Stories
NW Side Walmart closed after health inspection
Emmett Till's memorial sign shot up again 35 days after being replaced
'DADDY, I'M SORRY': Twisted new alleged details in killing of 2 kids
Man at Amalia, NM, compound allegedly trained kids for school shootings
World's largest bounce house coming to Joliet
2 robbed at gunpoint in Bucktown
Girl with special needs allegedly raped by school bus driver
Jelly Belly rolling Stink Bug, Dirty Dishwasher flavors out to stores
Show More
HS coach allegedly had sex with underage students during school day
3 shot, 2 fatally, in West Garfield Park
'I warned him' Grandma shoots partially-exposed man
Groom rescues struggling swimmer moments after beach wedding
Sex toys cause closure of German airport terminal
More News