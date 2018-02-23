Explore today's cheapest rentals near DePaul

We took a look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in the neighborhood.
Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
2527 N Lincoln Ave.
Over at 2527 N Lincoln Ave., there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment, going for $1,610 / month. In the unit, anticipate hardwood flooring, a dishwasher and stainless steel appliances. Cats are welcome. (View the listing here.)
2519 N Lincoln Ave.
Listed at $1,650 / month, this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment is located at 2519 N Lincoln Ave. In the unit, look for both central heating and air conditioning, ample closet space, hardwood flooring, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Cats and dogs are not welcome, sadly. (Check out the complete listing here.)
2523 North Lincoln Ave., #E4
To wrap things up, there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 2523 North Lincoln Ave. It's also listed for $1,650 / month. In the unit, anticipate air conditioning, hardwood flooring, high ceilings, a fireplace and on-site laundry. Pet owners, take heed: cats are welcome. (Here's the full listing.)
---
