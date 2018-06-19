REAL ESTATE

Former Harpo Studios building now home to co-working space

Salt Flats Innovation House - a co-working space that aims to provide an environment for entrepreneurs, companies and startups - recently opened in Chicago's West Loop. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
A building that was once part of Oprah Winfrey's Harpo Studios campus has a new owner.

Salt Flats Innovation House - a co-working space that aims to provide an environment for entrepreneurs, companies and startups - recently opened in Chicago's West Loop.

While much of Harpo Studios was demolished for McDonald's new corporate headquarters, the two-story building at 113 North May Street was spared.

Salt Flats "will serve as a curation of forward-thinking innovators and experts in a designed ecosystem," the company said in a press release.

The main level is also home to Evoke, a 6,000-square-foot event lounge that can accommodate groups of 10 to 225.

