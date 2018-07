Here are today's cheapest rentals in Bucktown, Chicago

1902 W. Cortland St.

Bucktown is very walkable, is quite bikeable and is a haven for transit riders, according to Walk Score's rating system So what does the low-end pricing on a rental in Bucktown look like these days--and what might you get for your money?We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in Bucktown via rental site Zumper to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in this Chicago neighborhood.Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)---Listed at $1,095/month, this 750-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, located at 1902 W. Cortland St., is 35.4 percent less than the $1,695/month median rent for a one bedroom in Bucktown.Building amenities include on-site laundry and secured entry. In the unit, look for both central heating and air conditioning, hardwood flooring, a dishwasher, white appliances, granite countertops and wooden cabinetry . Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.(See the complete listing here .)Then, there's this apartment with one bedroom and one bathroom at 1623 N. Winchester Ave., listed at $1,450/month.On-site laundry is offered as a building amenity. In the unit, look for hardwood and tile flooring, high ceilings, both central heating and air conditioning, a deck, and wooden cabinetry. Feline companions are welcome; sorry, no dogs.(See the listing here .)Listed at $1,475/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo is located at 2244 W. Palmer St.Apartment amenities include central heating, hardwood flooring, a dishwasher, white appliances and wooden cabinetry. The building offers on-site laundry and secured entry. Good news for cat lovers: kitties are welcome; sorry, no dogs.(Here's the listing .)Listed at $1,600/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom residence is located at 2347 W. Charleston St.Amenities offered in the building include on-site laundry and secured entry. In the apartment, you're promised both central heating and air conditioning, hardwood flooring, a walk-in closet, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and a kitchen island. Cats are permitted in this unit.(Check out the complete listing here .)To round things out, there's this 555-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 2057 W. Dickens Ave. It's being listed for $1,650/month.In the multi-level loft, you'll find hardwood and tile flooring, high ceilings, a dishwasher, white appliances, in-unit laundry, a spiral staircase, exposed brick, and a decorative fireplace. Cats are allowed here.(Here's the full listing .)