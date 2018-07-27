Here are today's cheapest rentals in Bucktown, Chicago

So what does the low-end pricing on a rental in Bucktown look like these days--and what might you get for your money?
We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in Bucktown via rental site Zumper to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in this Chicago neighborhood.
Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
---
1902 W. Cortland St.
Listed at $1,095/month, this 750-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, located at 1902 W. Cortland St., is 35.4 percent less than the $1,695/month median rent for a one bedroom in Bucktown.
Building amenities include on-site laundry and secured entry. In the unit, look for both central heating and air conditioning, hardwood flooring, a dishwasher, white appliances, granite countertops and wooden cabinetry . Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.
(See the complete listing here.)
1623 N. Winchester Ave.
Then, there's this apartment with one bedroom and one bathroom at 1623 N. Winchester Ave., listed at $1,450/month.
On-site laundry is offered as a building amenity. In the unit, look for hardwood and tile flooring, high ceilings, both central heating and air conditioning, a deck, and wooden cabinetry. Feline companions are welcome; sorry, no dogs.
(See the listing here.)
2244 W. Palmer St.
Listed at $1,475/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo is located at 2244 W. Palmer St.
Apartment amenities include central heating, hardwood flooring, a dishwasher, white appliances and wooden cabinetry. The building offers on-site laundry and secured entry. Good news for cat lovers: kitties are welcome; sorry, no dogs.
(Here's the listing.)
2347 W. Charleston St.
Listed at $1,600/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom residence is located at 2347 W. Charleston St.
Amenities offered in the building include on-site laundry and secured entry. In the apartment, you're promised both central heating and air conditioning, hardwood flooring, a walk-in closet, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and a kitchen island. Cats are permitted in this unit.
(Check out the complete listing here.)
2057 W. Dickens Ave.
To round things out, there's this 555-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 2057 W. Dickens Ave. It's being listed for $1,650/month.
In the multi-level loft, you'll find hardwood and tile flooring, high ceilings, a dishwasher, white appliances, in-unit laundry, a spiral staircase, exposed brick, and a decorative fireplace. Cats are allowed here.
(Here's the full listing.)