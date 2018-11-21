REAL ESTATE

Here are today's cheapest rentals in Evanston

860 Hinman Ave., #425. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
According to rental site Zumper, median rents for a one-bedroom in Evanston are hovering around $1,284. But how does the low-end pricing on an Evanston rental look these days--and what might you get for the price?

We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find.

Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

---

500 Sherman Ave., #GN






Listed at $875/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, located at 500 Sherman Ave., #GN, is 31.9 percent less than the median rent for a one bedroom in Evanston, which is currently estimated at around $1,284/month.

Building amenities include on-site laundry. In the unit, anticipate central heating, a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, wooden cabinetry and closet space. Cats and dogs are allowed.

Walk Score indicates that this location is moderately walkable, is quite bikeable and has good transit options.

(See the complete listing here.)

860 Hinman Ave., #425






This studio apartment, situated at 860 Hinman Ave., #425 in Main-Chicago, is listed for $935/month.

The apartment features hardwood flooring, granite countertops and closet space. Amenities offered in the building include a fitness center and on-site laundry. Cats are allowed.

Walk Score indicates that this location is quite walkable, is great for biking and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(See the complete listing here.)

1305 Oak Ave., #2995






Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 1305 Oak Ave., #2995, which is also going for $935/month.

Building amenities include on-site laundry. In the unit, expect to find hardwood flooring, a walk-in closet, a fireplace and a dishwasher. Cats and dogs are welcome. Expect a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is quite walkable, is easy to get around on a bicycle and offers many nearby public transportation options.

(See the full listing here.)

1410 Chicago Ave., #211






Over at 1410 Chicago Ave., #211 in Chicago-Dempster, there's this studio apartment, going for $1,095/month.

Apartment amenities include both air conditioning and central heating, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances and hardwood flooring. Cats are permitted. The building offers a fitness center, on-site laundry and a secure entrance.

Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is extremely walkable, is easy to get around on a bicycle and has good transit options.

(View the listing here.)
