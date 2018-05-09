Here are today's cheapest rentals in Lincoln Square, Chicago

But how does the low-end pricing on a Lincoln Square rental look these days--and what might you get for the price?
We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in the neighborhood, which, according to Walk Score ratings, is extremely walkable, is quite bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.
Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
---
4844 N. Rockwell St.
This studio apartment, situated at 4844 N. Rockwell St., is listed for $825/month.
The apartment features central heating, hardwood flooring, a ceiling fan, large windows and generous storage space. On-site laundry is offered as a building amenity. Neither cats nor dogs are allowed.
4546 N. Damen Ave., #208
Here's a studio apartment at 4546 N. Damen Ave., which, at 300-square-feet, is going for $850/month.
In the unit, anticipate hardwood flooring, a fireplace, high ceilings, wooden cabinetry, a ceiling fan and ample closet space. Pet owners, take heed: cats and dogs are permitted. The building offers on-site laundry.
1825 W. Foster Ave.
This studio, situated at 1825 W. Foster Ave., is listed for $875/month.
The apartment features central heating, hardwood flooring, a walk-in closet, a kitchenette, a ceiling fan, generous cabinet space and on-site laundry. Cats and dogs are not welcome here.
1921 W. Winnemac Ave., #1
Over at 1921 W. Winnemac Ave., there's this 550-square-foot studio apartment, going for $885/month.
In the unit, expect to find hardwood flooring, central heating, a deck, a fireplace and a spacious closet. Hairball alert: cats are permitted.
5017 N. Wolcott Ave., #406
Listed at $894/month, this studio apartment is located at 5017 N. Wolcott Ave.
When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site laundry and a fitness center. In the apartment, you'll find hardwood flooring, a dishwasher, wooden cabinetry and arched doorways. When it comes to pets, cats are permitted.
