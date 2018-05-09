REAL ESTATE

Here are today's cheapest rentals in Lincoln Square, Chicago

1921 W. Winnemac Ave.| Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
According to rental site Zumper, median rents for a one bedroom in Lincoln Square are hovering around $1,279, compared to a $1,540 one-bedroom median for Chicago as a whole.

But how does the low-end pricing on a Lincoln Square rental look these days--and what might you get for the price?

We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in the neighborhood, which, according to Walk Score ratings, is extremely walkable, is quite bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.

Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---

4844 N. Rockwell St.




This studio apartment, situated at 4844 N. Rockwell St., is listed for $825/month.

The apartment features central heating, hardwood flooring, a ceiling fan, large windows and generous storage space. On-site laundry is offered as a building amenity. Neither cats nor dogs are allowed.

(See the complete listing here.)

4546 N. Damen Ave., #208




Here's a studio apartment at 4546 N. Damen Ave., which, at 300-square-feet, is going for $850/month.

In the unit, anticipate hardwood flooring, a fireplace, high ceilings, wooden cabinetry, a ceiling fan and ample closet space. Pet owners, take heed: cats and dogs are permitted. The building offers on-site laundry.

(See the full listing here.)

1825 W. Foster Ave.




This studio, situated at 1825 W. Foster Ave., is listed for $875/month.

The apartment features central heating, hardwood flooring, a walk-in closet, a kitchenette, a ceiling fan, generous cabinet space and on-site laundry. Cats and dogs are not welcome here.

(See the listing here.)

1921 W. Winnemac Ave., #1




Over at 1921 W. Winnemac Ave., there's this 550-square-foot studio apartment, going for $885/month.

In the unit, expect to find hardwood flooring, central heating, a deck, a fireplace and a spacious closet. Hairball alert: cats are permitted.

(View the listing here.)

5017 N. Wolcott Ave., #406




Listed at $894/month, this studio apartment is located at 5017 N. Wolcott Ave.

When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site laundry and a fitness center. In the apartment, you'll find hardwood flooring, a dishwasher, wooden cabinetry and arched doorways. When it comes to pets, cats are permitted.

(Check out the complete listing here.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestateHoodlineChicago
REAL ESTATE
What will $1,200 rent you in Evanston, right now?
Plainfield residents upset by proposed 1.5M square foot distribution center
The cheapest apartment rentals in Evanston, explored
'HGTV's Favorite Historic Home' for sale in South Carolina
What will $1,600 rent you in Chicago, right now?
More Real Estate
Top Stories
Father of newborn fatally shot near University of Chicago
WATCH LIVE: Closing arguments for Mickiael Ward in Hadiya Pendleton murder trial
Man charged in 2 Near North Side sex assaults
Fatal hit-and-run at Division, Cicero under investigation
Mollie Tibbetts case: 'There was something that drew him to her'
Elkhart, Ind. woman charged with supporting ISIS
Police warn of attempted child luring in Back of the Yards
Hurricane Lane is biggest weather threat to Hawaii in decades
Show More
'Flesh-eating' STD is making a comeback
Suspected drug tunnel found in old Ariz. KFC kitchen
Angry shopkeeper tries to push boy into car after alleged theft
Pink stops concert, comforts fan who recently lost mother
Lawsuit: Woman injured by drone at Vegas casino party
More News