REAL ESTATE

Here are today's cheapest rentals in Logan Square, Chicago

3935 W. Diversey Ave., #003. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
According to rental site Zumper, median rents for a one bedroom in Logan Square are hovering around $1,295, compared to a $1,517 one-bedroom median for Chicago as a whole.

But how does the low-end pricing on a Logan Square rental look these days--and what might you get for the price?

We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in the neighborhood, which, according to Walk Score ratings, is very walkable, is convenient for biking and offers many nearby public transportation options.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

---

3935 W. Diversey Ave., #003






Listed at $788/month, this 450-square-foot studio living space, located at 3935 W. Diversey Ave., #003, is 20.8 percent less than the $995/month median rent for a studio in Logan Square.

Building amenities include on-site laundry. In the unit, look for air conditioning, hardwood flooring and granite countertops. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are permitted. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee, but there is a $350 administration fee, $250 pet fee and a $50 application fee.

(See the complete listing here.)

2652 N. Springfield Ave., #2






This one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, situated at 2652 N. Springfield Ave., #2, is listed for $900/month.

Apartment amenities include central heating, hardwood flooring and granite countertops. The building offers additional storage space. Pets are not allowed.

(See the complete listing here.)

2779 N. Milwaukee Ave., #135





Listed at $950/month, this studio apartment is located at 2779 N. Milwaukee Ave., #135.

The building features an elevator and on-site laundry. In the unit, expect a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, central heating and granite countertops. Good news for feline lovers: kitties are welcome. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

(Here's the listing.)

3149 N. Springfield Ave., #6B






And here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom living space at 3149 N. Springfield Ave., #6B, which, with 900 square feet, is also going for $950/month.

The apartment features air conditioning, hardwood flooring, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Cats and dogs are not allowed. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

(Check out the listing here.)
