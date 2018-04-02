Here are today's cheapest rentals in Logan Square in Chicago

But how does the low-end pricing on a Logan Square rental look these days--and what might you get for the price?
We took a look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in the neighborhood, which, according to Walk Score ratings, is friendly for those on foot, has some bike infrastructure and has good transit options. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below.
3943 W Diversey Ave., #313
Listed at $915 / month, this studio apartment, located at 3943 W Diversey Ave., is 15.7 percent less than the $1,085 / month median rent for a studio in Logan Square.
In the unit, you'll find air conditioning, hardwood flooring, arched doorways, granite countertops and high ceilings. When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site laundry and on-site maintenance. Pet lovers are in luck: cats and dogs are welcome.
3534 W Armitage Ave., #3e
This 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment, situated at 3534 W Armitage Ave., is listed at $950 / month for its 650-square-feet of space.
In the unit, expect a deck, tile flooring, bay windows, wooden cabinets and granite countertops. Amenities include parking. One cat, per apartment, is permitted with an additional fee of $200.
3257 W Wrightwood Ave.
Then there's this apartment at 3257 W Wrightwood Ave., listed for $995 / month.
Tenants can expect hardwood floors, granite countertops, wooden cabinets, a ceiling fan and closet space. When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site laundry and a bike room. Pets are not permitted.
2536 N Sawyer Ave.
Also listed at $995 / month, this 400-square-foot studio apartment is located at 2536 N Sawyer Ave.
In the unit, you'll find high ceilings, hardwood floors, a walk-in closet and wooden cabinets. The building features an elevator, on-site laundry and secured entry. Attention, cat owners: your kitty is welcome here.
3302 W Schubert Ave.
This studio apartment, situated at 3302 W Schubert Ave., is listed at $1,050 / month for its 450-square-feet of space.
In the unit, expect hardwood floors, closet space, wooden cabinets and plenty of natural light. Amenities offered in the building include on-site laundry, outdoor space, secured entry and a bike room. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are permitted.
2781 N Milwaukee Ave.
And here's a studio apartment at 2781 N Milwaukee Ave., which is also going for $1,050 / month.
In the unit, expect to find high ceilings, hardwood flooring and a walk-in closet. The building offers an elevator, on-site laundry, secured entry and on-site management. Hairball alert: cats are permitted.
2779 N Milwaukee Ave., #125
Over at 2779 N Milwaukee Ave., there's this studio apartment, going for $1,050 / month.
In the unit, anticipate hardwood floors, closet space, wooden cabinets and ample natural light. When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site laundry and an elevator. Both cats and dogs are welcome.
2737 N Spaulding Ave., #316
Listed at $1,050 / month, this studio apartment is located at 2737 N Spaulding Ave.
In the unit, expect to find hardwood flooring, high ceilings, wooden cabinets, arched doorways and storage space. Good news for cat lovers: kitties are welcome.
2700 N Spaulding Ave., #1g
To wrap things up, there's this studio apartment at 2700 N Spaulding Ave., that's listed for $1,050 / month.
In the unit, expect a mix of hardwood and tile flooring, granite countertops, high ceilings and new light fixtures. The building includes on-site laundry. Cats are welcome.
