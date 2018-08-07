Here are today's cheapest rentals in Noble Square, Chicago

So how does the low-end pricing on a Noble Square rental look these days--and what might you get for the price?
We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in the neighborhood, which, according to Walk Score ratings, is extremely walkable, is convenient for biking and has excellent transit.
Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---
1452 N. Bosworth Ave.
Listed at $1,195/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, located at 1452 N. Bosworth Ave., is 17.6 percent less than the $1,450/month median rent for a one bedroom in Noble Square.
The building features on-site laundry and on-site management. In the unit, expect to find central heating, hardwood flooring, a ceiling fan, a dishwasher and wood cabinetry. Hairball alert: cats are welcome.
(See the complete listing here.)
1418 W. Division St.
This studio apartment, situated at 1418 W. Division St., is listed for $1,322/month for its 1,000 square feet of space.
In the unit, look for both air conditioning and central heating, hardwood flooring, a ceiling fan, a balcony, high ceilings, a walk-in closet, a skylight and garden access. The building features assigned parking, outdoor space and extra storage space. Pets are not permitted.
(See the complete listing here.)
1458 N. Bosworth Ave.
Then there's this 1,000-square-foot apartment with one bedroom and one bathroom at 1458 N. Bosworth Ave. that's listed at $1,400/month.
In the unit, expect both air conditioning and central heating, hardwood flooring, a ceiling fan, high ceilings, a dishwasher, a walk-in closet and wooden cabinetry. Amenities offered in the building include on-site laundry, secured entry and extra storage space. Feline companions are permitted.
(See the listing here.)
1326 N. Cleaver St., #1R
Listed at $1,425/month, this 750-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 1326 N. Cleaver St., #1R.
The building offers on-site laundry. In the unit, expect to find both air conditioning and central heating, hardwood flooring, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and wooden cabinetry. Both cats and dogs are welcome.
(Here's the listing.)
1461 W. Fry St., #3R
Lastly, this studio apartment, situated at 1461 W. Fry St., #3R, is listed for $1,700/month.
In the unit, you'll find both air conditioning and central heating, hardwood flooring, a dishwasher, maple wood cabinetry, granite countertops, a breakfast bar and stainless steel appliances. When it comes to building amenities, expect garage parking and outdoor space with a patio. Pets are not welcome.
(See the listing here.)