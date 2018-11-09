Here are today's cheapest rentals in Old Town Triangle, Chicago

So how does the low-end pricing on an Old Town Triangle rental look these days--and what might you get for the price?
We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in the neighborhood, which, according to Walk Score ratings, is a "walker's paradise," is great for biking and is a haven for transit riders.
Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
1807 N. Lincoln Park West
Listed at $990/month, this studio apartment, located at 1807 N. Lincoln Park West, is 33.8 percent less than the $1,495/month median rent for a studio in Old Town Triangle.
Building amenities include on-site laundry and secured entry. In the unit, you'll find carpeted floors, a breakfast bar and ceiling fans. Cats are welcome.
1940 N. Lincoln Ave.
Here's a studio apartment at 1940 N. Lincoln Ave., which, at 400 square feet, is going for $1,095/month.
When it comes to building amenities, expect an elevator and on-site laundry. In the unit, look for carpeted floors, stainless steel appliances and a walk-in closet. Hairball alert: cats are permitted.
1850 N. Clark St., #604
Then there's this abode at 1850 N. Clark St., #604, listed at $1,250/month.
Apartment amenities include hardwood flooring, closet space and air conditioning. The building features garage parking, a swimming pool, on-site laundry and a door person. Pets are not permitted.
