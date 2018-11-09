REAL ESTATE

Here are today's cheapest rentals in Old Town Triangle, Chicago

1940 N. Lincoln Ave. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
According to rental site Zumper, median rents for a one bedroom in Old Town Triangle are hovering around $1,950, compared to a $1,525 one-bedroom median for Chicago as a whole.

So how does the low-end pricing on an Old Town Triangle rental look these days--and what might you get for the price?

We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in the neighborhood, which, according to Walk Score ratings, is a "walker's paradise," is great for biking and is a haven for transit riders.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---

1807 N. Lincoln Park West






Listed at $990/month, this studio apartment, located at 1807 N. Lincoln Park West, is 33.8 percent less than the $1,495/month median rent for a studio in Old Town Triangle.

Building amenities include on-site laundry and secured entry. In the unit, you'll find carpeted floors, a breakfast bar and ceiling fans. Cats are welcome.

(See the complete listing here.)

1940 N. Lincoln Ave.






Here's a studio apartment at 1940 N. Lincoln Ave., which, at 400 square feet, is going for $1,095/month.

When it comes to building amenities, expect an elevator and on-site laundry. In the unit, look for carpeted floors, stainless steel appliances and a walk-in closet. Hairball alert: cats are permitted.

(See the full listing here.)

1850 N. Clark St., #604






Then there's this abode at 1850 N. Clark St., #604, listed at $1,250/month.

Apartment amenities include hardwood flooring, closet space and air conditioning. The building features garage parking, a swimming pool, on-site laundry and a door person. Pets are not permitted.

(See the listing here.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestateHoodlineChicago
REAL ESTATE
Renting in Chicago: What will $3,500 get you?
Check out today's cheapest rentals in Buena Park, Chicago
What will $1,000 rent you in Forest Park, right now?
Inside Elgin's most expensive rentals
More Real Estate
Top Stories
Northwestern on alert; attackers targeting women on Evanston campus, police say
2nd body recovered from Calumet River near where car plunged into water
Racist post costs firefighter his job
Female WWII pilot finally honored 75 years after service
3 days after Election Day, Porter County finally gets some results
SURVEILLANCE VIDEO: NW Indiana T-Mobile store hit by suspected serial robbers
Tanning salon rapist Marc Winner pleads guilty in new case
Thousand Oaks gunman posted to social media during attack
Show More
Paramount Ranch set used for 'Westworld' destroyed by Woolsey Fire
Flossmoor officials to discuss revising parking rules for pickup trucks
Chicago AccuWeather: Partly cloudy, very windy, cold
Stolen car returned with handwritten apology
Chatham hit-and-run driver injures pregnant passenger, strikes Cook Co. Sheriff's vehicle
More News